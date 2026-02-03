South Carolina softball to have 11 games nationally televised

South Carolina softball enters the 2026 season with high expectations. Universally ranked in the top 20 this preseason, USC will look to follow up a big-time debut season for head coach Ashley Chastain Woodard with another strong effort.

The Gamecock Faithful will have plenty of opportunities to watch Chastain Woodard’s team this spring, as they fight to meet and surpass those high expectations.

According to a release from the program, South Carolina softball will play 11 times on national television.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina softball!

First, the Gamecocks will do battle with the Texas Longhorns on Sunday, March 8th in the third game of the conference series. That matchup, a noon first pitch, will be on SEC Network.

Non-conference weekday matchups against Duke (Tuesday, March 10th at 6:00 p.m.) and the rival Clemson Tigers (Wednesday, March 25th at 7:30 p.m.) will also be on SEC Network.

Five SEC showdowns against Mississippi State (Sunday, March 29th at 7:00 p.m. and Monday, March 30th at 7:00 p.m.), Tennessee (Saturday, April 4th at 5:30 p.m.), and Florida (Friday, April 10th at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 11th at 3:00 p.m.) will also be on SEC Network.

Then, completing the two-game rivalry season series, Carolina will play Clemson again. That contest will happen on Tuesday, April 14th at 6:00 p.m. and will air on ACC Network.

A Saturday, April 18th game against Missouri will be on SEC Network at 6:00 p.m. A Friday, April 24th matchup against Texas A&M will start at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

Though not expected to be on national television, most of the rest of the schedule will be available. Specifically, SEC Network+, ESPN+, ACC Network-Extra, and FloSports will make the majority of the rest of the schedule viewable via streaming.

Get GamecockCentral for $1. As a bonus, your membership includes a complimentary year of The Athletic.

The season officially begins this weekend, with South Carolina hosting the Gamecock Invitational. USC will face off against Virginia Tech twice, Syracuse, Binghamton, and Winthrop. The entire tournament will stream on SEC Network+.

On Thursday, February 5th, the Softball American No. 16-ranked Gamecocks will face the No. 24-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies. That game will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, February 6th will see Carolina take on the Syracuse Orange at 3:00 p.m. Then, on Saturday, February 7th, the garnet and black will match up with the maroon and orange of Virginia Tech again. The second game between the two teams will begin at 5:30 p.m.

On Sunday, February 7th, South Carolina will play twice. First, at 12:30 p.m., the Gamecocks will face Binghamton. Then, at roughly 3:00 p.m., they will play against the in-state Winthrop Eagles.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina softball!