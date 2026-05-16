Huge UCLA second inning dooms South Carolina softball in LA Regional matchup

Sometimes, a team meets up with an unstoppable force. On Saturday in the winners bracket of the Los Angeles Regional, South Carolina softball ran into the UCLA Bruins, and the nation’s top offense was in peak form.

The Gamecocks couldn’t upset the mighty national-seeded Bruins, as UCLA held serve at home to win 7-2 at Easton Stadium.

Despite getting on the board first with a Jamie Mackay off-the-scoreboard homer, the No. 2 seed Gamecocks couldn’t match the No. 1 seed (and No. 8 overall seed) Bruins’ bats.

Powered by a six-run second inning (with four extra-base hits), UCLA raced ahead and didn’t look back. Megan Grant’s record-extending 39th home run put the host team up, and USC never saw the lead again.

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From a pitching perspective, UCLA chased starter Jori Heard from the circle following a long ball and back-to-back doubles. Emma Friedel relieved her but couldn’t cool off the red-hot Bruins in the second. Friedel settled in a bit after the big frame, but the damage was done. After surrendering her only other run (a homer to Allena Garcia), Friedel gave way to Nealy Lamb in the fifth. In total, Heard was responsible for three runs, Friedel for four, and Lamb for zero.

On offense, the Gamecocks had a few bright spots, despite not putting up a ton of runs. Quincee Lilio added her second home run of the Los Angeles Regional (and second overall of the season). She also had three total hits and reached base four times. Jamie Mackay (home run), Tate Davis (double), Natalie Heath, and Lexi Winters added hits off All-American pitcher Taylor Tinsley, too.

Carolina’s recent baserunning issues popped up again, as the team squandered a scoring opportunity and potential rally in the top of the fourth. As pinch hitter Kai Byars lined out to center with Tate Davis on third, Davis made only a half-attempt at tagging and trying for a run. UCLA was able to throw behind the retreat to third base for the strange double play.

The Gamecocks (31-27) have now lost four in a row to the Bruins (49-8), dating back to last season.

Up next: South Carolina will take on the winner of Cal State Fullerton and Cal Baptist (playing now) around 10 p.m. (Eastern) on Saturday night. That contest would officially begin 35 minutes following the conclusion of the previous game.

That contest will be an elimination game, with the loser going home and the winner earning an opportunity to play UCLA on Sunday in the Regional Final. The Bruins would only need one win to advance to the super regional round. The Gamecocks (or Titans or Lancers) would need to win twice against the host team to advance.

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