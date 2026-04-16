South Carolina softball commitment named Softball America High School Player of the Week

South Carolina softball coach Ashley Chastain Woodard has helped position her program well for the future, and her recruiting efforts are a big reason why.

This week, class of 2027 Gamecock commitment Norah Jacques earned a significant honor for her play on the diamond. Softball America recognized Jacques as their High School Player of the Week.

The Vienna (VA) Langley High School standout is a two-way player who had a strong showing, both in the circle and at the plate.

The South Carolina pledge had a big weekend with a 4-for-4 effort at the plate with two home runs. She added six RBI and drew five walks across three victories for the Saxons.

In those three wins, Jacques earned the W as the pitcher of record twice. She struck out 32 batters in 12 innings of work and only gave up three hits and one run. In one of her outings, she threw a five-inning no-hitter with 15 strikeouts.

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According to the On3/Softball America rankings, Jacques is the No. 80 overall player in the 2027 class. She is also No. 23 nationally among all pitchers. She ranks as the No. 3 player, regardless of position, in the state of Virginia. Jacques is a four-star prospect.

The left-handed pitcher originally committed to South Carolina back in September.

When she committed to the Gamecocks, she told Softball America, “I chose to commit to South Carolina because I want to pitch at the highest level in the SEC and play for a program that values the same things I do. I made an immediate connection with Coach Ashley, Coach Zack, and the entire Gamecock staff. I just love who they are, the way they run their program, and the way they play the game. And I also wanted to play relatively close to home because my parents have been such a huge part of my softball career and it means a lot that they’ll be able to always come see me play.”

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