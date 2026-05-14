South Carolina softball puts two on NFCA Mid-Atlantic All-Region team in 2026

Accolades continue to pour in for South Carolina softball players ahead of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, starting on Friday evening.

Senior pitcher Jori Heard and Junior utility player Tori Ensley were named Second Team All-Mid Atlantic Region by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) on Thursday afternoon.

The award honors softball student-athletes from the association’s 10 regions with first, second, and third team selections. NFCA-member head coaches within each region nominate a maximum of eight student athletes before voting for the teams. All awarded athletes are eligible for the 2026 NFCA Division I All-America squads.

The pair of Gamecocks is joined by six fellow Southeastern Conference players in the Mid-Atlantic region and 58 SEC athletes across all 10 divisions.

For Heard, 2026 marks the second straight season earning the honor. The senior pitcher earned second-team honors following the 2025 season as well. For Ensley, it’s her first time earning All-Region honors.

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Heard’s Mid-Atlantic All-Region team selection comes after a season that saw the senior rank No. 23 nationally in ERA (1.95), posting an 11-11 record in 38 appearances. The senior pitcher struck out 124 batters over the course of the season.

Her five complete games in 2026 include a shutout at Missouri on April 19 and a 3-1 victory over then-No. 11 Texas A&M on April 24. Her strong season in the circle also earned Heard All-SEC First Team honors on May 8.

A team-leading 13 home runs powered Ensley to her first All-Region selection following the 2026 regular season. In addition to her homers, Ensley provided 45 RBIs, 46 runs, and 12 stolen bases.

Ensley also leads South Carolina in slugging percentage (.680) and ranks second on the team in batting average (.345). The junior transfer from North Carolina State produced 66 hits, 12 doubles, and a triple throughout the season.

South Carolina softball begins the 2026 NCAA Tournament in Los Angeles against Cal State Fullerton at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+.

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