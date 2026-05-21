South Carolina softball duo set new program records during NCAA Tournament

South Carolina softball’s season ended over the weekend with a pair of losses to the UCLA Bruins in the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks finished the year with a 32-28 record. 24 of those defeats came against ranked opponents, highlighting the team’s top-five national strength of schedule.

Along the way, Ashley Chastain Woodard’s team set a couple of offensive records. More specifically, seniors Quincee Lilio and Arianna Rodi put their names in the South Carolina softball record books.

Lilio set a new USC standard for career on-base percentage. The second-year transfer reached base at a .470 clip (which is one of the 15-best single-season marks ever in garnet and black), but because of her .485 on-base percentage in 2025, her career number sits at .478, the best ever from a Gamecock.

Rodi, who set the single-season record for walks last season, bested that mark in 2026. This spring, she earned 50 bases on balls, meaning she now owns the top two marks in program history. Despite playing just two years in Columbia, Rodi is sixth on the career walks list at USC. Ironically, had it not been for Rodi, Lilio would also own the single-season walks record.

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Lilio had an excellent year leading off for the Gamecocks. She led the team in on-base percentage and was one of three players to post a batting average over .340. Lilio saved her best for last, swatting both of her 2026 home runs in the NCAA Tournament and reaching base in every postseason game.

2026 wasn’t the type of season Rodi expected from a batting average and power standpoint. Even so, she was second on the Gamecocks in on-base percentage and home runs, with her 11 long balls making her the first player in team history to have multiple seasons with at least 11 homers. Rodi also continued to provide elite defense at first base.

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