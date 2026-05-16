South Carolina softball rallies in sixth to take opener in 2026 NCAA Tournament

Heading into the 2026 NCAA Tournament, South Carolina softball coach Ashley Chastain Woodard spoke on the Gamecocks’ need to improve at getting that tide-turning hit.

Sitting tied at four in the bottom of the sixth, South Carolina’s Quincee Lilio looked for that hit. With two on and two out, the California native blasted the ball to right to give the Gamecocks a 7-4 lead.

Less than 10 minutes prior, South Carolina trailed 4-3. Two swings gave them a three-run lead. Clutch hitting mattered as the Gamecocks took an opening night win over Cal State Fullerton, 7-4.

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South Carolina starter Emma Friedel continued her strong run of form entering the tournament as the Gamecocks’ starter. The right-handed pitcher sat down the Titans 1-2-3 to open the game.

However, it came with a high pitch count in the opening frame, raising an early concern. Friedel may have struck out two, but it took 20 pitches. The long at-bats came back to bite the Junior transfer in the second.

After recording her third strikeout of the game, a grounded single put two on for the Titans. One throw later put them both in scoring position. Friedel seemed to settle in, working a 0-2 count, the Titans got one to hit.

Quickly, a double to the gap scored two for Cal State Fullerton. The 40-win Titans entered the evening 27-1 when scoring first on the season.

Offensively, South Carolina made good contact early. However, the contact failed to translate into hits as the Gamecocks went down 1-2-3 to start. The hitting turned a corner in the second as Tate Davis sent a home run to left to tie it at two.

The home run could have given the Gamecocks an early lead; however, a questionable decision to take third led to an out. It wouldn’t be South Carolina’s last questionable decision on the base paths of the night.

South Carolina’s strong hitting continued into the third as back-to-back two-out doubles gave the Gamecocks their first lead of the night.

With one down in the fourth, Friedel faced a similar situation to the two-out rally she allowed in the second. Two batters stood on base as Lulu Sanchez stood in the box.

However, her chance to redeem herself wouldn’t come as Jori Heard came on to relieve Friedel in the fourth. The pitcher didn’t matter to Lopez. She delivered anyway, equaling the game at three, delivering her third RBI of the evening.

Friedel’s day ended with 62 pitches in 3.1 innings, allowing three hits and earning two runs as the Gamecocks looked to respond, deadlocked at three. Unfortunately for them, the Titans would regain the lead before South Carolina could itself.

Errors continued to mar the Gamecocks’ evening as their third error of the day put Big West Player of the Year Sarah Perez on third. A single off the wall scored Perez. South Carolina’s issues continued into its offense as multiple questionable base-running decisions led to outs.

However, despite many mistakes in the fifth, the Gamecocks still loaded the bases with two outs. All Arianna Rodi needed to tie was to send a base hit somewhere. Unfortunately for her, a chasing strike three ended the side.

Heading into the tournament, head coach Ashley Chastain Woodard discussed the Gamecocks issues with getting that last hit needed to turn the tide. South Carolina later tied the game at four. Lilio gave the Gamecocks their largest lead of the night at 7-4.

South Carolina’s defense delivered to close the game, sitting down three of its next four to close the win. The Gamecocks advance to Saturday at 5 p.m. EDT, facing the winner of regional host UCLA and California Baptist University.

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