South Carolina softball's updated rankings following opening weekend

South Carolina softball opened the 2026 season with a 3-2 start at the Gamecock Invitational. Ashley Chastain Woodard’s team earned a trio of run-rule victories over Syracuse, Binghamton, and Winthrop but dropped two matchups with the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Though there is still plenty of time for the Gamecocks to get their footing, the pair of losses caused South Carolina to drop in all of the updated rankings from the four major softball polls.

Three of the four polls now list the Gamecocks in the same spot in their hierarchies.

Softball America slid South Carolina down four spots, from No. 16 to No. 20, after one week of play.

For D1Softball, the bump down was more severe. Despite being higher on USC in the preseason at No. 13, the outlet now ranks the Gamecocks 20th, representing a seven-point fall.

The combined ESPN.com and USA Softball preseason poll included USC as the country’s 14th-best team. This week, however, the Gamecocks rank as the nation’s No. 20 group.

South Carolina softball is No. 16 in the NFCA/GoRout rankings. That marks a four-position downward shift from last week.

Next up for the Gamecocks is another home tournament. The Carolina Classic will see USC play four games across Friday and Saturday. None of the four contests will be available on traditional television, but all four will stream on SEC Network+.

First, on Friday, February 13th at 1:30 p.m., the Gamecocks will face the Louisville Cardinals. Then, after that game, South Carolina will match up with the Boston University Terriers around 4:00 p.m.

On Saturday, February 14th, USC will play Boston U again at 3:00 p.m. Following that contest, the Gamecocks and Kennesaw State Owls’ first pitch will be about 5:30 p.m.

