South Carolina softball moves up in rankings following perfect week

South Carolina softball dropped a pair of games in a season-opening tournament but bounced back with a perfect tournament showing last week. The Gamecocks hold a 7-2 overall record after beating Louisville, Kennesaw State, and Boston University twice in the Carolina Classic.

The strong week helped push South Carolina up a bit in most of the updated rankings.

Three of the four polls moved the Gamecocks up this week, while one, inexplicably, dropped them.

Softball America slid South Carolina up a spot. The Gamecocks were 20th last week and now hold the No. 19 spot in the updated top 25. Ashley Chastain Woodard’s group is the 10th of 11 SEC teams in the poll.

Similarly, D1Softball bumped the Gamecocks up one position, as well. Also shifting from 20 to 19, the outlet listed USC as its 10th SEC team, just like Softball America.

The combined ESPN.com and USA Softball poll was the only major ranking to drop the Gamecocks this week. Following a No. 20 ranking a week ago, South Carolina is now No. 22 in the country. Because the league is loaded, that is good for just 11th in the Southeastern Conference.

South Carolina softball’s biggest jump of the week came in the NFCA/GoRout top 25. Climbing three spots from 16th to 13th, the Gamecocks are also eighth in the SEC.

Next up for the Gamecocks is another tournament, but this one will not be at home. South Carolina will take part in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California. The prestigious early-season tournament will see USC play five games over the weekend. Each contest will be available via streaming with FloSports.

Though the tournament is on the West Coast, all listed game times are Eastern Standard Time. The Mary Nutter Classic is a big tournament, so game times could shift based on when the previous game ends.

First, on Thursday, USC will match up with the Washington Huskies at 4:00 p.m. The Huskies are 23rd in the updated Softball America rankings.

Then, on Friday, the Gamecocks will play a doubleheader against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1:00 p.m.) and Oregon Ducks (6:00 p.m). Nebraska is 10th in the current Softball America poll, and Oregon is 15th.

On Saturday, South Carolina will take part in another doubleheader. With an 8:30 p.m. first pitch, the Gamecocks will face off against the UCLA Bruins. Then, at 11:00 p.m., they will play the St. Mary’s Gaels. The team that ended USC’s season in 2025, UCLA is No. 12 nationally, according to Softball America. St. Mary’s will be the only non-ranked team Carolina will play in California.

