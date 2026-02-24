South Carolina softball's updated placement in top 25 rankings

South Carolina softball spent last weekend out in California at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. In five contests (four against ranked opponents), the Gamecocks finished the tough trip out west with a 2-3 record. That moved USC’s overall mark to 9-5 on the season.

Despite dropping three games (two by one run), South Carolina remains in the top 25 of all four major polls.

All four major polls (Softball America, D1Softball, ESPN.com/USA Softball, and NFCA/GoRout) list Ashley Chastain Woodard’s team among their top 22 teams in America.

Softball America slid South Carolina down two spots. Ranked 19th a week ago, the Gamecocks now hold the distinction of being the outlet’s No. 21 team. That is 11th out of the 11 SEC programs in the top 25.

Knocking USC down three spots from No. 19 to No. 22, D1Softball also considers Carolina the No. 11 team in the Southeastern Conference. 11 SEC teams are ranked, but two more (Auburn and Kentucky) are in the “also receiving votes” portion of the poll.

The combined ESPN.com and USA Softball poll told an identical story for South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 22nd overall and 11th out of 11 SEC teams (with Auburn and Kentucky receiving votes). The only difference is that ESPN.com/USA Softball did not move USC down at all this week, keeping them at the same No. 22 position they held last week.

South Carolina softball features most prominently in the NFCA/GoRout top 25. Coming in at No. 19, the Gamecocks are still 11th in the SEC, though. Two more SEC teams (Ole Miss and Auburn) also received votes.

Next up, South Carolina will play seven games in six days before SEC play begins next weekend.

First, the Gamecocks will play two mid-week out-of-conference contests against Charlotte and Winthrop. USC and Charlotte — Chastain Woodard’s old team — will play on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Then, on Wednesday, Carolina will match up with Winthrop in Rock Hill at 6 p.m. Neither game will be on traditional television, but both will stream on SEC Network+.

Then, South Carolina will host the Garnet and Black Invitational at Beckham Field. The action will begin on Friday, as the Gamecocks will play Queens (twice), Marist (twice), and UAB over the weekend.

On Friday, South Carolina will play a doubleheader against Queens (3 p.m.) and Marist (5:30 p.m.). There will be two contests played before the Gamecocks’ doubleheader, meaning that first pitch times could shift, depending on how long the previous games take.

Then, on Saturday, the Gamecocks will play two against UAB (12:30 p.m.) and Marist (3 p.m.). One game will have been played before South Carolina takes the field, potentially affecting the time of each game’s first pitch.

Sunday holds just one game for South Carolina softball. The Gamecocks will meet Queens on the diamond around 12:30 p.m. With one game on the docket before that one (UAB vs. Marist), game time again could shift a bit.

The entire Garnet and Black Invitational will stream on SEC Network+.

