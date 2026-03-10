South Carolina softball rankings only mildly affected after SEC sweep

South Carolina softball did not play during the midweek and instead had nearly a week off before taking on the Texas Longhorns in the first SEC series of the season. Despite the series being in Columbia, Ashley Chastain Woodard’s team dropped all three conference contests.

The weekend moved USC’s season record to 15-9 overall and 0-3 in SEC play.

Following the sweep, South Carolina’s place in the rankings was only mildly affected by the three losses.

Three of the four major polls (Softball America, D1Softball, ESPN.com/USA Softball, and NFCA/GoRout) left the Gamecocks in their top 25 rankings. One poll dropped Carolina out, one dropped USC but left them in the top 25, and two others left Chastain Woodard’s squad exactly where they were the week before.

Softball America is the lone major outlet to leave South Carolina unranked this week. With 11 SEC teams ranked, the Gamecocks are, at best, 12th in the conference. They were 24th overall and 11th in the league a week ago.

Knocking USC down just one spot from No. 23 to No. 24, D1Softball considers Carolina the No. 11 team in the Southeastern Conference. 11 total SEC teams found spots in the rankings, and one other earned votes.

The combined ESPN.com and USA Softball poll left South Carolina at No. 24 and 11th in the Southeastern Conference.

Even with the losses, South Carolina softball features at No. 23 in the NFCA/GoRout top 25. That, along with the team’s 11th-place SEC ranking, is the same as last week.

South Carolina softball will play twice in the midweek this week before welcoming an ACC foe to Columbia for a three-game weekend series.

First, the Gamecocks will play the Duke Blue Devils at Beckham Field on Tuesday. The out-of-conference matchup will begin at 6 p.m. SEC Network will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app will stream the action. Duke ranks 25th in the ESPN.com/USA Softball rankings.

Then, on Wednesday, USC will travel to Conway for a date with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. That contest will also begin at 6 p.m. The game will stream on ESPN+.

The Boston College Eagles will be in town for three games this weekend. All three of the matchups will be streamed on SEC Network+. First pitch for game one is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, game two will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, and Sunday’s finale will start at 1 p.m.

