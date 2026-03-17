South Carolina softball's updated place in rankings following sweep over Boston College

South Carolina softball played five times last week, with a pair of tough matchups in the mid-week before a three-game series. The Gamecocks lost to a ranked Duke Blue Devils squad in Columbia, knocked off the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on the road, and swept the Boston College Eagles at home.

The 4-1 week moved USC’s season record to 19-10 overall, and the Gamecocks remain 0-3 in SEC play.

Below is a look at Ashley Chastain Woodard’s team’s updated place in the rankings.

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Three of the four major polls (Softball America, D1Softball, ESPN.com/USA Softball, and NFCA/GoRout) left the Gamecocks in their top 25 rankings. For the second week in a row, Softball America left Carolina out of its top 25. The Gamecocks stayed put in one poll, moved up in another, and fell in yet another.

Softball America is the lone major outlet to leave South Carolina unranked this week. With 10 SEC teams ranked, the Gamecocks are, at best, 11th in the conference. They were 24th overall and 11th in the league two weeks ago.

Knocking USC down just one spot from No. 24 to No. 25, D1Softball considers Carolina the No. 11 team in the Southeastern Conference. 11 total SEC teams found spots in the rankings.

The combined ESPN.com and USA Softball poll left South Carolina at No. 24 and 11th in the Southeastern Conference. Chastain Woodard’s team has been in that position for three weeks in a row.

South Carolina softball now features at No. 21 in the NFCA/GoRout top 25. That, along with the team’s 10th-place SEC ranking, is an improvement from last week. USC moved up two spots overall and one spot among Southeastern Conference teams.

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South Carolina softball will play four times this week. One game will be in the midweek before the team resumes SEC play this weekend with a three-game series.

First, the Gamecocks will play the Georgia Southern Eagles (12-14, 1-2 in Sun Belt play) on Wednesday. The non-conference matchup will begin at 6 p.m. SEC Network will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app will stream the action.

Then, USC will host the LSU Tigers (19-9, 1-5 in SEC play) for a weekend series. None of the three games will be on traditional television, but the whole series will stream on SEC Network+. LSU is now 19th (ESPN, D1Softball), 22nd (NFCA), and 25th (Softball America) in the rankings this week.

The Bayou Bengals and Gamecocks will begin the series on Friday at 6 p.m. Then, Saturday’s game two will start at 3 p.m. First pitch for Sunday’s series finale has been set for 1 p.m.

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