South Carolina softball clinging to top-25 spot in some rankings, falls out of other polls

South Carolina softball played four times last week. First, in the mid-week, the Gamecocks picked up a run-rule victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles. Then, the LSU Tigers came to town for a three-game weekend set, one that the visitors took, two games to three.

The 2-2 week moved USC’s season record to 21-12 overall, and the Gamecocks are now 1-5 in SEC play.

Below is a look at Ashley Chastain Woodard’s team’s updated place in the rankings.

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For the first time this season, multiple major polls (Softball America, D1Softball, ESPN.com/USA Softball), and NFCA/GoRout) left the Gamecocks out of their weekly top 25 rankings. For the third week in a row, Softball America did not rank South Carolina. Joining them this week, D1Softball left USC out of the top 25 for the first time. Chastain Woodard’s group popped up in the voting for D1Softball’s poll.

Though Softball America didn’t rank Carolina, 10 Southeastern Conference teams did earn spots in the outlet’s top 25. The rival Clemson Tigers, who are on this week’s schedule, also are ranked.

After sneaking into the rankings at No. 25 last week, South Carolina was not in D1Softball’s updated top 25. Like Softball America, D1Softball included 10 SEC teams in this week’s rankings. South Carolina found itself in the “also receiving votes” portion of the poll.

The combined ESPN.com and USA Softball poll left South Carolina at No. 24 and 11th in the Southeastern Conference. Chastain Woodard’s team has been in that position for four weeks in a row.

South Carolina softball now features at No. 23 in the NFCA/GoRout top 25. That is a two-spot drop from last week. The Gamecocks’ No. 11 position in the SEC is one spot lower than a week ago.

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South Carolina softball will play four times this week. One game will be in the midweek before the team continues SEC play this weekend with a three-game series.

First, the Gamecocks will play their first rivalry contest of the year against the Clemson Tigers (22-10, 6-3). The Wednesday contest will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Beckham Field in Columbia. SEC Network will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app makes the contest available via streaming. Clemson is 21st in the Softball America poll, their only ranking this week.

Then, USC will hit the road for a three-game series against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (29-6, 2-4) on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The Bulldogs rank 14th nationally according to Softball America, D1Softball, and ESPN.com/USA Softball. Samantha Ricketts’ team is 12th in the NFCA/Go Rout poll, as well. Though the series will be in Starkville, all game times are Eastern.

First, on Saturday, the Gamecocks and Bulldogs will face off at 3 p.m. The game will not be on traditional television but will stream on SEC Network+.

Game two on Sunday will begin at 7 p.m. SEC Network will broadcast the SEC matchup, while the ESPN app streams the on-field action.

First pitch for Monday’s series finale will also be at 7 p.m. Again, SEC Network and the ESPN app will make the game viewable for South Carolina softball fans.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina softball!