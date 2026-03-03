South Carolina softball drops but remains in all four major top 25 polls

Last week, South Carolina softball played seven games in six days. The Gamecocks managed a 6-1 record, knocking off Charlotte, Winthrop, Marist, UAB, and Queens twice, while the Marist Red Foxes got revenge with a one-run win in a rematch in the Garnet and Black Invitational.

The weekend moved Ashley Chastain Woodard’s team to 15-6 overall. In the seven contests, USC outscored its opponents by a score of 62-16.

Following the busy week, South Carolina fell a bit but remained in the top 25 of all four major polls.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina softball!

All four major polls (Softball America, D1Softball, ESPN.com/USA Softball, and NFCA/GoRout) list Ashley Chastain Woodard’s team among their top 24 teams in America. All four dropped the Gamecocks from their spots in last week’s rankings, too.

Softball America slid South Carolina down three spots. Ranked 21st a week ago, the Gamecocks now hold the distinction of being the outlet’s No. 24 team. That is 11th out of the 11 SEC programs in the top 25.

Knocking USC down just one spot from No. 22 to No. 23, D1Softball also considers Carolina the No. 11 team in the Southeastern Conference. 11 total SEC teams are ranked.

The combined ESPN.com and USA Softball poll told a similar story for South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 24th overall and 11th out of 11 SEC teams after falling two positions in the rankings.

South Carolina softball features at No. 23 in the NFCA/GoRout top 25. That is a four-spot fall from the previous week and is also 11th in the conference.

Get USC Gamecocks app notifications

With some time off during the mid-week, South Carolina softball will not play again until the weekend. The Gamecocks will open Southeastern Conference play at home with a three-game series against the Texas Longhorns at Beckham Field. Like Carolina, Mike White’s team will enter the weekend well-rested, without a mid-week game this week.

All four major polls rank Texas as the country’s No. 2 or No. 3 squad. The Longhorns are 19-1 with a 6-1 record against ranked opponents so far this season. South Carolina is 12-3 at home this year, while Texas is 3-0 on the road and 9-1 away from home, counting neutral-site games.

First, USC and Texas will meet for a 6 p.m. showdown on Friday. The game will not be on traditional television, but it will stream on SEC Network+.

Then, on Saturday, South Carolina will host Texas at 3 p.m. Again, SEC Network+ will handle streaming duties for the SEC matchup.

The series finale on Sunday will begin at noon. Sunday’s contest will air on SEC Network and stream on the ESPN app.