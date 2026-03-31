What the rankings think of South Carolina softball after SEC series loss

South Carolina softball has played four times over the last week. First, in the mid-week, the Gamecocks lost a Palmetto State showdown against the rival Clemson Tigers in an 8-0 shutout. Then USC won the series opener against Mississippi State before losing games two and three in the series.

The 1-3 week moved USC’s season record to 22-15 overall, and the Gamecocks are now 2-7 in SEC play.

Below is a look at Ashley Chastain Woodard’s team’s updated placement in the rankings.

*Some rankings published on Monday, before the Mississippi State series finale*

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina softball!

For the first time this season, three of the major polls (Softball America, D1Softball, ESPN.com/USA Softball, and NFCA/GoRout) left the Gamecocks out of their weekly top 25 rankings. For the fourth week in a row, Softball America did not rank South Carolina. Joining them this week, D1Softball left USC out of the top 25 for the second time, and ESPN.com/USA Softball left Carolina out for the first time. Chastain Woodard’s group popped up in the voting for D1Softball and ESPN.com/USA Softball.

Though Softball America didn’t rank Carolina, 10 Southeastern Conference teams did earn spots in the outlet’s top 25.

For the second week in a row, South Carolina did not earn a spot in D1Softball’s updated top 25. Like Softball America, D1Softball included 10 SEC teams in this week’s rankings. South Carolina found itself in the “also receiving votes” portion of the poll.

The combined ESPN.com and USA Softball poll dropped South Carolina out of its top 25 this week. The Gamecocks were the only team to fall out of the rankings from last week after four in a row at No. 24. USC is the first team listed in the “also receiving votes” section of the poll. 10 SEC teams are ahead of Gamecock softball in the top 25.

South Carolina softball now features at No. 25 in the NFCA/GoRout top 25. That is a two-spot drop from last week. The Gamecocks’ No. 11 position in the SEC is the same as a week ago.

Get USC Gamecocks app notifications

South Carolina softball will play just three times this week, a three-game series that will run from Thursday to Saturday.

The Gamecocks will be on the road again, this time matching up with the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. The Vols have been ranked as high as No. 1 this season and are between 7th and 11th in this week’s rankings.

Game one will begin at 6 p.m. in Knoxville on Thursday. The game will not be on traditional television but will stream on SEC Network+.

Friday’s game two will also start at 6 p.m. on Friday evening. Fans can stream the SEC contest on SEC Network+.

Then, first pitch for the finale on Saturday will be at 5:30 p.m. The Gamecocks and Volunteers will play on TV on SEC Network. The ESPN app will stream the contest, as well.