South Carolina softball reserve infielder to enter transfer portal

Gamecock softball has another player entering the transfer portal, as senior infielder Sage Scarmardo is the latest to announce her plans to play elsewhere.

Scarmardo is the seventh member of the 2026 Gamecocks team to enter the portal, as she announced her news on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night.

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“After much thought, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student. I medically redshirted this past year and am grateful for my time at South Carolina. Looking forward to this next chapter!” Scarmardo wrote in her post.

Scarmardo found the diamond just once in 60 games, appearing in the Gamecocks’ 15-2 blowout win against Syracuse on Feb. 6, just the second game of the season.

Scarmardo joined South Carolina for the 2026 season after three years at Purdue. She appeared in 115 games as a Boilermaker with 98 starts. In her junior season, the final year before transferring to South Carolina, Scarmardo hit to a .283 batting average with a .717 OPS.

The College Station, Texas native will have just one year of eligibility remaining after hitting the transfer portal as a graduate student. The portal officially opens June 8 following the conclusion of the Women’s College World Series.

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