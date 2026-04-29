South Carolina softball rides grand slam to run-rule victory over South Carolina State

South Carolina softball continued its dominant run of form as the Gamecocks sealed a senior-day midweek victory over the SC State Bulldogs, 9-1.

With the win, the Gamecocks have now won six of their last eight, including a recent weekend series upset of No. 11 Texas A&M.

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The Gamecocks fell behind early as a lead-off double quickly put one in scoring position for the Bulldogs. While starting pitcher Nealy Lamb could find the zone, it led to strong contact from SC State. Another double followed by a base hit scored one for the Bulldogs in the first.

When South Carolina got to the plate, pitching woes of a different form took place as the Gamecocks led off with a four-pitch walk. The struggle for location continued from there for SC State starter Ciara Farrar as the Gamecocks worked three straight walks and tied the game without ever swinging the bat.

Swing decisions are something that’s consistently been of high importance to head coach Ashley Chastain Woodard and her team.

“That’s how we categorize our discipline at the plate … I think its hard to stand up there and take 17 pitches,” Chastain Woodard said. ” … I think it speaks to how locked in they are, how focused they are … That makes big hits become multiple runs.”

Pitching woes plagued the Bulldogs throughout the evening. SC State walked six batters in Tuesday’s contest, with over half of their pitches missing the strike zone.

The run came after a steal and a wild pitch placed leadoff hitter Tori Ensley at third. Additionally, the struggles forced a pitching change out of the Bulldogs.

When Heard returned for the second, she worked three straight outs, including her third strikeout of the evening. Heard pitched one more inning before being relieved in the fourth for Emma Friedel.

“We just had to remind [Heard] that they can hit. They can punch her back,” Chastain Woodard said. ” … Continue to execute like any other opponent she would face … I thought she adjusted pretty quickly.”

Her day ended with five strikeouts, earning one run, and allowing five hits.

Meanwhile, when the Gamecocks finally got the chance to swing the bat, they capitalized. A lead-off double opened the second for South Carolina. A walk and a bunt hit later, the bases were loaded.

One out later, Tori Ensley cleared them.

“I mean, gosh, so glad she’s a Gamecock, right? She’s a fun player to watch,” Chastain Woodard said of Ensley. ” … I think she’s just starting to have the success that she’s really capable of having all the time.”

Ensley scored three runs on the night, going 2-3 at the plate

The home run gave the Gamecocks complete control of the game as Friedel racked up strikeouts defensively. The relief pitcher came on and struck out five of her six batters faced on the evening.

Friedel’s performance is similar to what fans saw of her over the weekend against the Aggies. Despite earning the loss, Friedel’s complete game against No. 11 Texas A&M saw her throw nine strikeouts.

Additionally, Ensley continued to provide runs as a two-out in the fourth double put her in scoring position. A base hit from Karley Shelton brought her home.

South Carolina’s two-out magic continued into the fifth as Tate Davis came on to pinch hit and knocked her fifth home run of the season. While the homer marked her first in over a month in a game, she knocks one out during every batting practice, Chastain Woodard said.

After losing her starting spot to Natalie Heath earlier in the season, Chastain Woodard said Tate’s been in high spirits regardless. The home run was a long time coming and something she worked hard to earn.

SC State made what seemed to be an impressive double play to close the sixth. However, after review, Arianna Rodi, who was running to third, was ruled safe. One pitch later, a wild pitch scored a walk-off run to take a run-rule 9-1 victory over the Bulldogs.

“Win number 30 of the season. There’s no better way to go out of our homestand,” Chastain Woodard said.

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