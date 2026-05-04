SEC Tournament scehdule shifting due to weather, including South Carolina softball first-round matchup

South Carolina softball will begin the SEC Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday, May 5. However, the opening round’s schedule has shifted.

Due to the possibility of inclement weather in the Bluegrass State, the SEC has moved up Tuesday’s games.

No. 14 seed Auburn vs. No. 11 seed Missouri will open the day at 11 a.m. Then, 35 minutes after that game ends, 10-seeded Mississippi State will do battle with 15-seeded Kentucky.

Following the conclusion of game two (plus a 35-minute warmup period), No. 12 seed South Carolina (30-25, 7-17) will face No. 13 seed Ole Miss (32-23, 6-18).

Based on expected game times, the Gamecocks and Rebels likely will start sometime after 4 p.m.

South Carolina and Ole Miss did not play this season. The last time the Gamecocks took on the Rebels, USC took two of three games in a ranked matchup in Columbia during the 2025 regular season.

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If the Gamecocks can win against the Rebels, they will meet up with the No. 5 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Wednesday, May 6.

After that, the No. 4 seed Texas Longhorns await in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 7.

The SEC Tournament semifinals will take place on Friday, May 8. Then, the championship game will be on Saturday, May 9.

On Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m., the NCAA Tournament Selection Show will broadcast on ESPN2. It will also stream on the ESPN app. South Carolina softball is a pretty safe bet to make the tourney. However, a strong showing this week would solidify their case and could improve their potential path to a postseason run.

At the time of this writing, none of the games from Wednesday to Sunday have been affected by potential weather.

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