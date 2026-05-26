South Carolina softball starting shortstop entering transfer portal

One day after Karley Shelton announced her decision to enter the transfer portal, South Carolina is set to lose another starting infielder from this season. Shae Anderson also plans to enter the portal, announcing her intentions in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening.

“Forever grateful for my time at South Carolina!” Anderson wrote in her farewell post.

Anderson spent two seasons with the Gamecocks and started all 60 games at shortstop in 2026. She hit .228 with six home runs and 13 RBI in 123 at-bats in her sophomore season.

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In her time at South Carolina, Anderson hit just .223 with six homers and 18 RBI in 82 career games. She led the team with 16 errors this year and was the only player to finish with double-digit errors. She accounted for more than 35 percent of the Gamecocks’ 45 total errors this season.

Anderson, a Moorpark, Calif. native, is the fifth player from South Carolina to hit the portal. She’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

The softball transfer portal officially opens on June 8 after the conclusion of the Women’s College World Series.

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