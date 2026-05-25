South Carolina softball starter to enter transfer portal

South Carolina softball’s season came to an end last weekend when the Gamecocks dropped a pair of contests against the UCLA Bruins in the Los Angeles Regional. With the offseason officially underway, the focus has shifted to 2027 and beyond.

That also means that transfer portal news has begun to drop. On Saturday, a trio of players announced their intentions of leaving Columbia, as junior pitcher Nealy Lamb, freshman pitcher KG Favors, and freshman outfielder Dakota Potter announced their plans on social media. Then, on Sunday night, a major Gamecock contributor followed suit.

Second baseman Karley Shelton, a three-year starter, announced on her personal Twitter/X profile that she plans to enter the transfer portal. The former Lexington High School standout will spend her final season of collegiate eligibility elsewhere.

The Division-I softball transfer portal officially opens on June 8 after the conclusion of the Women’s College World Series.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina softball!

Shelton, who graduated from high school a year early to join the USC program, played her freshman season at Carolina under head coach Bev Smith. Then, she spent her best two years under current head coach Ashley Chastain Woodard.

Before her reclassification, Shelton was the No. 9 overall player in the class of 2024, according to Extra Innings Softball.

The 5-5 infielder earned a starting role as a true freshman but struggled with the bat. However, she broke out in her second year in Columbia. The sweet-swinging lefty became an important offensive piece for South Carolina the last two seasons.

Shelton hit .343 as a sophomore and .345 as a junior, combining for 47 extra-base hits. She led the Gamecocks in hits and doubles in both 2025 and 2026. She also posted more walks than strikeouts in her career in garnet and black.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina softball!