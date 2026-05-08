South Carolina softball's Jori Heard makes All-SEC First Team

South Carolina pitcher Jori Heard was named to the All-SEC First Team, the conference announced Friday afternoon.

This is the fourth consecutive season that a South Carolina pitcher has earned All-SEC honors, joining Donnie Gobourne (2023), Alana Vawter (2024) and Sam Gress (2025). Heard is only the third Gamecock pitcher to make the All-SEC First Team.

In her senior year, Heard has had her best season in her time in Columbia. She’s 11-11 with a 1.95 ERA in 20 starts, pitching five complete games. She’s struck 124 batters and walked 42 across 161.1 innings.

Over her four-year career at South Carolina, she’s 42-19 with a 2.39 ERA, pitching 10 complete games and striking out 355 batters over 433 innings.

Heard and the Gamecocks will now get set for the upcoming NCAA Tournament, where they’ll look to go on a deep run in an attempt to reach the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 1997.

The official NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed on Sunday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

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