South Carolina special teams coordinator reportedly departing for NFL position

South Carolina special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis is expected to depart the program for a role with the Las Vegas Raiders, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported Sunday morning.

DeCamillis is expected to join as the franchise’s special teams coordinator. The job marks DeCamillis’ return to the National Football League. He served as the Los Angeles Rams’ special teams coordinator from 2021-22 and spent 34 years in the NFL before joining the college ranks. DeCamillis is a 2x Super Bowl Champion, winning Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos and Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

He joined the Gamecocks’ staff in January 2024 after the departure of Pete Lembo to the Buffalo Bulls as head coach. DeCamillis previously spent the 2023 season with Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns.

DeCamillis’s second season with South Carolina saw him nominated for the Broyles Award, an award given to the nation’s top assistant coach. The award went to Indiana defensive coordinator and eventual national champion Bryant Haines.

DeCamillis worked with an entirely revamped special teams unit during the 2025 season with South Carolina. The Gamecocks worked in new starters at every position, including SEC All-freshman punter Mason Love. He also coached All-SEC returner Vicari Swain, who tied the school record for punt return touchdowns (3).

He also served as Shane Beamer’s associate head coach during his time with the Gamecocks. The departure to the Raiders marks the eighth NFL franchise he has served as a special teams coach on. The Raiders recently hired Klint Kubiak as their new head coach. Kubiak served as an offensive assistant while DeCamillis was in his second season in Denver.

Joe DeCamillis’s Bio on GamecocksOnline

Prior to his stint at UT, DeCamillis spent the previous 34 years in the NFL including 32 as a special teams coach. He helped lead his squad to seven AFC or NFC Championship Game appeaerances and four Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl titles with the Denver Broncos in 2015 and the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

DeCamillis began his NFL career as an administrative assistant for his father-in-law, then Denver Broncos head coach Dan Reeves, a former Gamecock football standout. DeCamillis was promoted to a position on Reeves’ coaching staff in 1991 as a special teams assistant and spent two years in that post with the Broncos.

DeCamillis continued to work for Coach Reeves as a special teams coach for the New York Giants from 1993-96 and the Atlanta Falcons from 1997-2003. After Reeves’ departure, DeCamillis remained on the Falcons’ staff through the 2006 season. He has also served as the special teams coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2007-08), and as the special teams coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys (2009-12), Chicago Bears (2013-14), Denver Broncos (2015-16), Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-20) and Los Angeles Rams (2021-22). He also held the title of Assistant Head Coach while with the Bears.

On Oct. 13, 2016, DeCamillis served as the interim head coach for Denver’s game against the San Diego Chargers while Gary Kubiak was recovering from an illness. The Broncos dropped a 21-13 decision in his head coaching debut.

Born June 29, 1965, and raised in Arvada, Colo. where he was an all-state quarterback and wrestler, DeCamillis did not play football in college. He wrestled for the University of Wyoming where he was a two-time All-Western Athletic Conference performer and an All-American after placing eighth at the 1988 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

DeCamillis and his wife, Dana, have two children, Caitlin and Ashley, and four grandchildren, Decker, Annabelle, Brooks and Reeves.