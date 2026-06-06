South Carolina star quarterback sits deep in ESPN David Hale's QB tier list for 2026

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers‘ name spent the summer of 2025 being hailed as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. The then-sophomore was looked at as the next big thing after a strong freshman season with the Gamecocks.

365 days later, Sellers’ name sits lower on people’s minds in the college football world. For ESPN’s David Hale, he sits among the “crafty veterans” in his list of ranking all 138 FBS quarterback situations. The tier list seemingly is not a ranking of talent, but a tier of the respective quarterbacks situation entering the new season.

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Sellers sits in tier nine of Hale’s list, also known as the “Crafty Veterans” list. He sits alongside Kansas State’s Avery Johnson, UCF’s Alonza Barnett Jr alongside Syracuse and Texas Tech’s entire quarterback rooms.

Hale’s description of the tier are guys who have star potential, but are not elite yet. Sellers’ tier sits behind 39 quarterbacks in the above eight tiers. There are 25 tiers total.

“Sellers forced 48 missed tackles in 2025 — the same total as 2024, when he seemed like the toughest QB on the planet to tackle,” Hale wrote. “But his yards per rush went from 4.1 in 2024 to 1.8 in 2025, and his sack rate jumped from 8.7% to 11.1%.”

South Carolina allowed 43 sacks during the 2025 season, ranking No. 131 of then-136 D1 FBS programs. 34 of those sacks were on Sellers. However, many staff changes came in the offseason that could help alleviate that issue, including a new offensive line coach in Randy Clements.

Additionally, South Carolina flipped its entire offensive line from the 2025 season, bringing in eight transfers out of the portal, headlined by Jacarrius Peak.

Sophomore Shedrick Sarratt Jr and junior Josiah Thompson are the only returning starters from South Carolina’s 2025 offensive line. Thompson will miss the entire 2026 season with a lower-body injury.

Clements joined the South Carolina staff from Texas Christian University, alongside new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. The Horned Frogs allowed 22 sacks in 2025, ranking No. 54 nationally.

Hale also noted Sellers and South Carolina’s struggles against teams in a winning record in 2025.

“Sellers played eight teams that finished with a winning record in each of the past two years. In 2024, he was 4-4 and averaged 7.5 yards per dropback (seventh best among qualified Power 4 players),” Hale wrote. “In 2025, he was 0-8 and averaged 5.51 yards per dropback (58th).”

South Carolina’s 0-8 record against programs with a winning record comes alongside a 1-6 record in one-score games entering the fourth quarter. South Carolina’s lone win in the category came in its season-opening victory over Virginia Tech.

Sellers begins his 2026 campaign on Sept. 5 against Kent State. The junior began his season turnaround as a freshman in a close loss to Alabama at Bryant-Denny in 2024.

On Sept. 26, he’ll have a chance to put his sophomore slump behind him in that same stadium as one of South Carolina’s first true tests of 2026.