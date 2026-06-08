South Carolina starting infielder KJ Scobey finds new home with Big 12 school

After 20 players from South Carolina entered the transfer portal last week, a few have started to find new homes at other schools. Two came on Sunday, one of whom was a multi-year starter for the Gamecocks.

With two years of eligibility remaining, KJ Scobey will be heading out to the Lone Star State and join Texas Tech, he announced on social media.

“I am excited and grateful to announce my commitment to Texas Tech University. Wreck ‘Em!” Scobey wrote in an Instagram post Sunday evening.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

Scobey’s now-former Gamecock teammate, Caleb Hoover, is also on the move to the Big 12, announcing his commitment to Nebraska on Sunday as well.

Scobey’s time at South Carolina has now officially come to an end, ruling out any possibility of a return as the Gamecocks still haven’t hired a new head coach this offseason. The Lakeland, Fla. native spent two years in Columbia and hit .254 with 17 homers and 63 RBI in 113 career games.

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Scobey started in every game he played at South Carolina. He started at third base as a freshman in 2025 before making the move over to shortstop this season. However, he struggled defensively, committing a team-worst 15 errors and fielding at a .931 clip.

Offensively, Scobey put up better numbers, finishing with nine homers, 16 doubles and 36 RBI in 222 at-bats. He did, however, strike out more often with 58 punchouts and saw his on-base percentage drop by more than 40 points from .348 to .307.

This leaves 18 players still in the transfer portal without a new home yet. 10 more players still haven’t decided if they will also enter the portal or stay at South Carolina next year.

The transfer portal will remain open throughout this month and close after June 30.

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