South Carolina starting offensive lineman withdraws name from transfer portal
South Carolina offensive tackle Josiah Thompson has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal, GamecockCentral has confirmed. On3’s Pete Nakos initially reported the news on Wednesday.
Thompson previously entered the transfer portal on Jan. 5 and looked to be one of the many Gamecock offensive linemen set to find a new home. However, that has now changed.
This means Thompson, a 6-foot-7 junior, will be back with the Gamecocks for 2026. So far, he has spent two seasons at South Carolina and will have two years of eligibility left.
Thompson has been a starter from his first career game at the collegiate level, starting 24 games in his time with the Gamecocks at left tackle. He only missed one game due to injury during that time.
Thompson earned Freshman All-SEC honors from the league’s 16 coaches in 2024. He was also named to the Freshman All-America team by the FWAA and to the On3 True Freshman All-America team.
South Carolina has lost eight scholarship offensive linemen to the portal this offseason, six of whom had starting experience. That group of past starters includes Nick Sharpe, Trovon Baugh, Cason Henry, Tree Babalade, Rodney Newsom, and Boaz Stanley. Newsom is the only former starter who has not yet found a new home.
With Thompson back, the Gamecocks now have three linemen returning with starting experience, also including Shed Sarratt and Nolan Hay.
Thompson will join an offensive line room that has been revamped through the transfer portal. South Carolina has added Carter Miller (UCF), Hank Purvis (Purdue), Jacarrius Peak (NC State), Emmanuel “Kojo” Poku (East Carolina), Dayne Arnett (Ferris State), and Seth Smith (Northern Arizona).