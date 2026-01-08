South Carolina starting OL Shed Sarratt slated to return in 2026
South Carolina offensive lineman Shed Sarratt is running it back for another season in Columbia, he tells GamecockCentral’s Fisher Brewer on Wednesday.
The Gaffney native will have three years of eligibility remaining after taking on a starting role in his freshman year in 2025.
Sarratt didn’t play in the Gamecocks’ season opener against Virginia Tech, but he played in 10 of the next 11 games after that. He ended up making nine starts on the offensive line, mainly at left guard.
With seven offensive linemen from the 2025 team leaving via the transfer portal, Sarratt has quickly become one of the most experienced players on the O-line. He and Nolan Hay, who is expected to return next season, are the only two returnees to have started games in 2025.
Shed Sarratt’s bio from GamecocksOnline
2025 Newcomer of the Spring – Offense
Offensive lineman prospect who enrolled at South Carolina in January… went through spring drills… worked at offensive guard… named the Newcomer of the Spring for the offense… impressed the coaches to where he could figure to see action early in his Gamecock career.
HIGH SCHOOL
Graduated from Gaffney (S.C.) High School… named one of five finalists for South Carolina’s Mr. Football Award… named to the South Carolina Football Coaches Association all-classes all-state team… selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas… coached by Dan Jones… the anchor of the Indians’ offensive line and has been a three-year starter… averaged three knockdown and five pancake blocks a game and graded out at 88 percent over last three years… the Indians posted a 10-2 record in 2024, advancing to the state AAAAA Division II semifinals… averaged 6.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game during his junior season on the hardwood.
PERSONAL
Shedrick Sarratt Jr. was born Dec. 5, 2006… is a sports media major.