South Carolina starting OL Shed Sarratt slated to return in 2026

South Carolina offensive lineman Shed Sarratt is running it back for another season in Columbia, he tells GamecockCentral’s Fisher Brewer on Wednesday.

The Gaffney native will have three years of eligibility remaining after taking on a starting role in his freshman year in 2025.

Sarratt didn’t play in the Gamecocks’ season opener against Virginia Tech, but he played in 10 of the next 11 games after that. He ended up making nine starts on the offensive line, mainly at left guard.

With seven offensive linemen from the 2025 team leaving via the transfer portal, Sarratt has quickly become one of the most experienced players on the O-line. He and Nolan Hay, who is expected to return next season, are the only two returnees to have started games in 2025.

PERSONAL

Shedrick Sarratt Jr. was born Dec. 5, 2006… is a sports media major.