South Carolina strikes out season-high 18 times in shutout loss to Bulldogs

As Monte Lee stepped to the podium following South Carolina’s 9-0 loss to No. 17 Mississippi State on Saturday, he could have offered several explanations for why the game unfolded as it did. Instead, his opening words were, “I just did a poor job as a coach of preparing them for today’s game.”

Lee, who took over as interim head coach on March 21, was put in a difficult spot, tasked with trying to pull the Gamecocks out of a deep hole. He’s led them to far more competitive play since taking over, but this latest game served as a reminder of the issues that necessitated the change in the first place.

South Carolina (19-21, 5-12 SEC) struck out 18 times in the loss, marking its highest single-game total of the season. That surpasses its previous high of 16 strikeouts, which has happened twice this year: March 21 against Arkansas and March 31 against Wofford.

In total, the Gamecocks have already struck out 32 times in the series, with another game still to be played.

“I don’t know if it’s just a pressure thing, but I’ve got to find an answer. That’s just the bottom line,” Lee said in trying to explain what’s gone wrong at the plate. “As their coach, I’ve got to find an answer because we’ve got to be more competitive in two-strike counts than we are. It’s just that simple.”

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Bulldogs right-hander Duke Stone struck out a career-high 12 batters, throwing six shutout innings and allowing just five hits. The Gamecocks didn’t have many scoring opportunities against Stone, but they did leave the bases loaded in the sixth after Dawson Harman flew out to center field.

Lee ultimately isn’t the one with the bat in his hands; the players are the ones striking out. But as their hitting coach, he also acknowledged he may be “overcoaching” them to some degree. Figuring out his next step to better help the players get out of their funk is what he’ll try to sort out moving forward.

“If things aren’t going well, you’re supposed to be accountable for the failures of your team, because that’s why you got into coaching in the first place,” Lee said. “So I take responsibility. I just have to figure out if I need to back off or just keep pushing forward and trying to find a way to send the right messages. But I think it’s a combination of when pitchers execute, and they do a good job, as talented as the pitchers are in this league, they can make it tough on you.”

Amp Phillips looked sharp through his first three innings of work, but it all unraveled in the fourth after leadoff hitter Ace Reese reached safely when Phillips couldn’t handle the flip to the bag while covering first base following a nice diving stop by Will Craddock.

From there, Mississippi State broke out for a five-run inning, highlighted by a three-run homer from Blake Bevis. Phillips lasted just four innings, being charged with three of the five runs in his final line while striking out three and walking one over 76 pitches.

“A lot of times when the pitchers are covering first base, they’re running full speed like that. (Phillips) just mishandled the ball,” Lee said. “I’m not real sure exactly what happened, but it was unfortunate because it did lead to a tough inning for him.”

Lee tried not to pin the blame on Phillips, especially given the way he’s pitched all season. He pointed to South Carolina’s offense having early scoring opportunities, suggesting that if the Gamecocks had capitalized, the game might have unfolded differently.

“We need to be better than we were today. This was a bad game for us,” he said. “I mean, this was a tough one in all areas for us. That’s just the bottom line. We’re much better than what we showed today, and we need to find a way to be better tomorrow and get going back in the right direction.”

Up next: South Carolina will look to avoid the sweep in the series finale on Sunday. First pitch will be at 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network+. Alex Valentin (1-2, 3.73 ERA) will get the start on the mound.

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