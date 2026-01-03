South Carolina struggles to keep up with unbeaten Vanderbilt in SEC opener

This was supposed to be a fresh start for South Carolina. A chance to wipe its hands clean of some of its close losses in non-conference play and start to turn the season around.

Saturday was a perfect opportunity to do that in its SEC home opener with one of the few unbeaten teams remaining coming into town. Instead, the struggles that have plagued the Gamecocks all year continued, as they fell 83-71 to No. 11 Vanderbilt.

South Carolina (9-5, 0-1 SEC) led by two in the early minutes of the first half, but a 13-0 run by the Commodores quickly changed that. Missed shots then started to come in bunches as the deficit reached double digits midway through the half.

After starting 0-of-8 from three-point range, Meechie Johnson sank the team’s first triple with nine minutes before the break, which then sparked a brief run to get them back in the game. They went on to hit their next four three-point tries, plus a 6-0 run mixed in, to bring the deficit down to four points.

“It’s a game of runs,” head coach Lamont Paris said after the game. “We went on one good one. We weren’t able to capitalize on that momentum as we came out in the second half. A lot of it had to do with just getting some stops.”

As Paris alluded to, the only problem was that for every shot South Carolina made during that stretch, Vanderbilt responded right away. The Commodores shot 53.3 percent overall and 50 percent from three in the first half to maintain the lead, despite the Gamecocks’ best efforts to close the gap.

That issue persisted throughout the rest of the game, as that four-point deficit was as close as South Carolina got. Vanderbilt continued to make its shots, and when the Gamecocks eventually went through a dry spell to begin the second half, the deficit grew to double figures, eventually becoming too much to overcome.

Even with senior guard Duke Miles, Vanderbilt’s leading scorer this season, out for Saturday’s game with an injury, the Commodores didn’t skip a beat as others stepped up in his absence. They got double-digit scoring performances from four different players: Tyler Tanner (19), AK Okereke (17), Tyler Nickel (16), and Devin McGlockton (15) en route to shooting 50.9 percent as a team.

“We got punked around. They’re a pretty good team,” Elijah Strong said about Vanderbilt. “… We’ve just got to be better and go back to the drawing board. Figure out what we can do better on the defensive side of the ball.”

Meanwhile, South Carolina shot 41.9 percent in the second half and finished at a 43.1 percent clip for the day. It had a tough time making shots from beyond the arc at 25 percent overall and 2-of-15 after halftime.

Paris felt there were some “questionable” shots taken as the game wore on. With the Gamecocks being a strong two-point shooting team, he would’ve liked to have seen more inside looks near the rim. But that didn’t happen nearly as much as he would’ve liked, even after he emphasized it during a timeout in the second half.

“All we talked about was being aggressive and attacking the basket. I did a demonstration and didn’t pull a muscle, but we’ve got to be aggressive,” he said. “You’ve got to attack. It’s just the way the game goes. … I think we got discouraged because there were some roadblocks up as we tried to drive. We didn’t have some successes, and I think we got discouraged and we settled a little bit.”

Strong led the Gamecocks with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Myles Stute made a trio of three-pointers as he finished with 14 points and six rebounds in the loss. Mike Sharavjamts also reached double figures as he went for 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

Up next: South Carolina will hit the road and travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU on Tuesday. Tip-off will be at 7 p.m. on ESPNU from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

