South Carolina struggles to touch Alabama's Fay in series-opening loss

Upon returning from LSU, all South Carolina wanted to do was leave behind a rough weekend in Baton Rouge. But one thing that followed the Gamecocks back home was their ongoing offensive struggles, an issue that hasn’t gone away throughout this season.

After scoring just four runs in four games last week, South Carolina didn’t fare much better in its first game back at home, falling 8-3 to No. 19 Alabama on Friday.

Alabama right-hander Tyler Fay, who notably pitched a no-hitter against Florida on March 20, mostly had his best stuff going against the Gamecocks (22-28, 7-18 SEC). He struck out double-digit hitters for the third time this season, finishing with 10 by the end of his night.

Fay worked through seven innings and gave up one run on two hits. South Carolina’s lone run against Fay came in the fourth after Talmadge LeCroy opened the frame with a leadoff double, then KJ Scobey drove him in with a two-out RBI single into left field.

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After those two hits in the fourth inning, the Gamecocks didn’t record another until the start of the eighth, when Will Craddock led off with a single. They went on to score two runs in the inning after adding another hit, though both runs came home on wild pitches that rolled to the backstop.

South Carolina finished with just four hits and struck out 13 times.

Since pitching eight shutout innings at Missouri on April 10, Amp Phillips has given up at least three earned runs in each of his last four starts, including Friday against the Crimson Tide. Just like his more recent outings since becoming the Gamecocks’ ace, the right-hander encountered some early struggles.

After a few long flyouts in the first inning, Alabama tagged Phillips for a pair of home runs that led to a four-run second. Otherwise, Phillips was fine and didn’t allow another run the rest of the night as he tossed 5.1 innings, giving up four hits while striking out three and walking three.

Parker Marlatt pitched two innings after Phillips exited and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits, including Luke Vaughn’s second home run of the game in the eighth. Those were Marlatt’s first earned runs allowed since April 14 after going six consecutive appearances without surrendering one.

Up next: South Carolina will look to even up the series Saturday afternoon. It’ll be Senior Day, with five players set to be honored before the game at 12:30 p.m. First pitch will be at 1 p.m. on SEC Network. Brandon Stone (5-3, 3.94 ERA) will get the start on the mound.

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