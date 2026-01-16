South Carolina survives chess match against Longhorns' full-court press

On South Carolina’s second inbound of the game, Texas head coach Vic Schaefer put his Longhorns in the full-court press for the first time. Joyce Edwards tried to throw it deep to Ta’Niya Latson, and Texas’s Jordan Lee intercepted it.

The turnover became the striped-out Gamecock faithful’s first look at what became a game-long struggle against the Longhorn’s press on Thursday night. For the final seven minutes of the first quarter, South Carolina failed to score a field goal. They also committed six turnovers. As the game hit the first quarter break, the Gamecocks were down 20-13, needing answers fast.

They found those answers for a time coming out of the quarter break. However, Texas’s press continued to stifle the Gamecock offense the rest of the night.

Putting on the full-court press is something Texas has done to opponents all season. Against LSU, they did not press as they had wanted to.

“That’s our bread and butter,” Schaefer said postgame. ” … It’s what makes Rori [Harmon] so unique and different as a point guard. She plays full court, 94 feet … For us tonight, to get into the press and create some of those issues, proud of our energy.”

Harmon finished Thursday night’s clash with three steals, tied for the game-high with South Carolina’s Joyce Edwards.

“I think defenses are getting it for a really long time,” Harmon said. ” … I think when we’re honing in on the fact that if we can get on the press, we can actually, we can truly bother a team and speed them up.”

Staley said South Carolina wanted to respond by simplifying what they do.

“Dribble entries, double drags, like all those things our players knew we were going to be in, because they were going to make it very difficult for us to catch it on the wing,” Staley said.

South Carolina’s first adjustment to the Longhorn’s press had Raven Johnson inbounding the ball to Adhel Tac. After the inbound, Tac passed it back to Johnson, and the Gamecocks’ offense got to work. It led to the Gamecocks’ 10-4 run to start the second quarter.

However, by the late third quarter, the Longhorns had adjusted back, and South Carolina found itself on the verge of an eight-second call every time down the floor.

Staley said she did not expect Texas to press them as much as they did. However, it is not something her group is inexperienced in. Staley also said that while they could have prepared more for it, it wouldn’t have solved all their issues.

“You have to be able to just make plays in that moment, because they take away your first and your second option,” Staley said. “So you’ve got to get a little bit deeper into what you’re doing to stay poised. And we weren’t that, but we made enough plays to get the ball in balance.”

South Carolina’s next adjustment to the Longhorns zone was similar to its first attempt at countering it. A player would run for South Carolina, then the inbounder would attempt to connect on the deep outlet. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, it only worked half the time.

Outlet passes off the inbound is something Johnson said they worked on in practice. Staley said they wanted to do it to see if they could alleviate pressure on the inbound.

“It never did. They wanted to win. They knew how important this game was, and so did we. It was a knockout drag-out. It was as advertised,” Staley said.

When the full-court lobs did not work as needed, the Gamecocks being successful only half the time, South Carolina shifted to having Joyce Edwards bring the ball up the floor. While she can play point, Edwards playing the role of ball-handler is not something Staley likes to do.

Additionally, Texas is not the first team to force the ball into Edwards’s hands. In South Carolina’s preseason exhibition against North Carolina, the Tar Heels’ press forced more ball handling from Edwards.

“I’d like for our point guards to kind of hold it a little bit, maybe use Joyce as a screener and stay in transition a little bit longer with their decision makers early in the possession,” Staley said after the exhibition.”

Despite the 20 turnovers committed by the Gamecocks on the night, Staley said it was good to experience Texas’s pressure. It was something they did not have to deal with in the first matchup of the two teams in November.

“It’s good to experience it, because the next time, you know, maybe we won’t have as many turnovers,” Staley said.

Johnson said sticking to Coach Staley’s gameplan is what helped the Gamecocks adjust and survive against the Longhorns.

“She did a really good job of changing some schemes up,” Johnson said. ” … We’re going to see them again. They’re going to know that, so we’re going to have to adjust again.”