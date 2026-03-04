South Carolina baseball takes 12-3 midweek victory over USC Upstate

Following a difficult weekend series against rival Clemson, South Carolina needed to find momentum fast. Additionally, it needed to find some hitting fast after totaling just 12 hits in three games.

Gamecocks leadoff hitter Patrick Evans stepped into the box for South Carolina’s first at-bat in its midweek contest against USC Upstate on Tuesday. At first, he squared around to bunt. Then, after swinging for a strike, he struck the ball to left field.

A couple of pitches later, Ethan Lizama bunted his way to first. By the end of the first, South Carolina had three runs and five hits in an eventual 12-3 win over the Spartans.

While the bats worked early for the Gamecocks, South Carolina’s batters seemed eager to square around and bunt. All three of the Gamecocks’ opening batters squared around at least once, with Lizama reaching on a bunt and LeCroy sacrifice-bunting to put two in scoring position for the team.

Starting pitcher Logan Prisco also set the tone early, sitting down his first eight batters of the day before allowing a base hit to center. While his first inning saw three straight field-outs, Prisco was able to strike out four of his next seven, including all three outs of the third inning.

Prisco’s night ended in the fifth, throwing 5 strikeouts, 1 walk, and allowing two hits in 4 IP. Zach Russell came on to relieve him.

After a strong first, South Carolina’s bats went cold. The Gamecocks failed to record a baserunner for the next three innings, while Prisco allowed his first two hits.

Russell embodied the cold of South Carolina’s offense by putting his first two runners on. After walking his first, a dropped strike three put two on for the Spartans. While the Spartans’ opening run gets credited to Prisco, two straight wild pitches from Russell put the baserunner in position to score.

Mainieri saw enough of Russell after three batters. He officially threw 0.1 IP, walking one, striking out one, and one wild pitch. A passed ball put his strikeout on first. Hudson Lee replaced him for one strikeout before being relieved by Josh Gregoire.

South Carolina’s disastrous fifth inning continued into its third pitcher as Gregoire’s balk scored the Spartans’ second run of the game. The Gamecocks responded with their first hit since the first. However, failed to score after Patrick Evans was thrown out at home to end the side.

South Carolina’s bullpen continued to struggle throughout the evening. After allowing a game-tying run in the sixth, Mainieri moved to Cooper Parks, ending Gregoire’s day. Between the fifth and sixth innings, the Gamecocks threw four pitchers and allowed three runs. A strikeout for Parks with the bases loaded ended the threat.

Once the win came under threat, however, South Carolina’s bats came back after KJ Scobey reached on an error. After a Logan Sutter strikeout, three straight hits gave South Carolina three straight runs. The stretch inevitably led to USC Upstate’s first pitching change of the day.

Patrick Evans greeted Spartans reliever Andrew Kummer with a 405-foot home run to left field. The Gamecocks closed the nearly-bat-around inning with one more hit, taking an 8-3 lead. The Spartans’ second reliever, Ben Chuttey, allowed a two-run shot off the bat of Logan Sutter to center field the next inning.

After nothing between innings two and five, South Carolina plated eight runs on eight hits in the sixth and seventh innings. One more home run from Evans in the eighth gave the Gamecocks the victory.

Up next: South Carolina will host Charleston Southern on Wednesday. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

