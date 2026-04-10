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South Carolina targeting multiple transfer portal big men as frontcourt board takes shape

IMG_7893by: Fisher Brewer2 hours agoFisherBrewerGC
IMG_2276
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Several South Carolina basketball transfer portal targets have emerged in the opening week of the transfer window.

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