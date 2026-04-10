South Carolina targeting multiple transfer portal big men as frontcourt board takes shape

South Carolina targeting multiple transfer portal big men as frontcourt board takes shapeby: Fisher Brewer2 hours agoFisherBrewerGCRead In App{"data":{"activityName":"","enter_from":"enter_launch","pictureId":"E6691D2B-C42F-4F61-9E55-16FC02C05A62","os":"ios","playId":"","imageEffectId":"","filterId":"","stickerId":"","product":"hypic","appversion":"8.4.0","infoStickerId":""},"source_type":"hypic","tiktok_developers_3p_anchor_params":"{"capability_key":[],"capability_extra_v2":{},"template_id":"","filter_id":[],"client_key":"awgvo7gzpeas2ho6"}"} Photos courtesy of Emmanuel Stephen and Riley Allenspach on InstagramSeveral South Carolina basketball transfer portal targets have emerged in the opening week of the transfer window.