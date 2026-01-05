South Carolina: The 3-2-1 - Clutch players, burning questions, and a favorite play from the first week of SEC play

The first week of the SEC schedule is in the books. We look at the clutch players, burning questions, and a favorite play from the first two games.

Three Clutch Players

Raven Johnson

vs Alabama: 32 minutes*, 17 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds

at Florida: 35 minutes*, 17 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

Johnson isn’t normally a scorer, but with Ta’Niya Latson out, she knew she had to be more aggressive. Alabama was focused on trying to slow down Joyce Edwards and Madina Okot, leaving Johnson open for shots. Against Florida, she had to look for scoring opportunities just to steady the struggling Gamecocks, and then she hit her free throws late to clinch the win. Dawn Staley always says that Johnson is just a winner, and that’s what she did last week.

Maddy McDaniel

vs Alabama: 26 minutes, 6 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

at Florida: 33 minutes, 6 points, 5 assists, 2 steals, +16 +/-

McDaniel had her two best games of the season, and maybe of her career. Agot Makeer started in place of Latson in both games, but McDaniel picked up a lot of the minutes. She and Johnson have gotten comfortable sharing point guard duties while on the court together, and McDaniel has elevated her defense. She led the Gamecocks in +/- against Florida. It took longer than anyone would have liked, but this is the Mouse we expected to see this season.

Chloe Kitts/Ta’Niya Latson

vs Alabama: DNP

at Florida: DNP

How could two players who didn’t play be clutch? I watched the bench a lot in both games, especially against Florida, because I was behind the Gamecock bench. Anytime there was a timeout or stoppage, you saw Kitts or Latson or both jump up to talk to their teammates. Sometimes it seemed to be just encouragement, sometimes it was instructions, sometimes they looked like they were breaking down plays. I even saw Kitts showing Alicia Tournebize where to sit on the bench at the start of the Florida game. That level of engagement matters and is an asset.

Two Burning Questions

1. How much longer will Latson be out?

WIth Joyce Edwards and Madina Okot in foul trouble against Florida, and frequently struggling even when they were on the floor, we saw how important Latson is to South Carolina. The Gamecocks can probably beat Arkansas without her, but it would be reassuring to have her against Georgia next Sunday, especially with Texas on deck.

2. How concerning was the Florida game?

Did Florida find a flaw in South Carolina, or was it just one of those weird games? We shall see. I’m of the opinion that there are no bad road wins in the SEC, especially in a week where five top ten teams lost (and LSU lost twice). I also think getting Latson back will fix a lot of issues. South Carolina has 10 days to figure things out before Texas comes to town on January 15.

One Favorite Play

I always like defense that turns into offense. When it’s a block that turns into a baseball pass for a transition three, even better.