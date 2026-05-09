South Carolina ties record for most losses in a season in Senior Day defeat to Alabama

South Carolina is on the verge of finding itself back in the history books for all the wrong reasons.

The Gamecocks suffered their seventh straight loss in a 9–6 defeat to No. 19 Alabama on Saturday, tying last year’s program-worst mark of 29 losses in a season. With five games to go, plus at least one more in the SEC Tournament, one more loss would give them their first 30-loss season in program history.

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Trailing 1-0 in the second inning, South Carolina (22-29, 7-19 SEC) scored as many runs in one frame as it did in four games last week. It broke out for four runs with two outs, starting with a three-run homer off the bat of Jake Randolph, who was one of five players honored on Senior Day before the game.

Later in the inning, after Luke Yuhasz drew a walk and stole second base, KJ Scobey drove him in with an RBI triple that skipped past the glove of a diving Bryce Fowler in center field.

Despite the Gamecock offense finally showing some life, it wouldn’t be enough for Brandon Stone to work with as the right-hander gave up six runs over four innings. After JoJo Williamson tied the game with a three-run homer in the fourth, Stone exited in the fifth after Alabama put two on with no outs.

Logan Prisco came in for Stone in an attempt to escape the jam, but he didn’t fare much better, surrendering a go-ahead three-run home run to the first batter he faced, John Lemm.

In the sixth, Will Plattner extended Alabama’s lead with a two-run homer into left off Prisco. After trailing 4–1 through three innings, the Crimson Tide scored eight runs over the next three frames to take full control of the game the rest of the way.

Patrick Evans, who came in as a defensive replacement for Logan Sutter after he made an error back in the fifth, launched a solo homer in his first at-bat in the sixth.

South Carolina managed to do some damage against Zane Adams, as the Alabama left-hander allowed five runs on six hits over six innings while striking out nine and walking one.

Up next: South Carolina will look to salvage the series and avoid the sweep in the finale on Sunday. First pitch will be at 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network+. No starting pitcher has been announced yet.

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