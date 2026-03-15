South Carolina track and field 4x400 relay team wins indoor NCAA Championship

On Saturday, South Carolina track and field won a championship. Specifically, the Gamecocks came out on top at the NCAA indoor track and field championships as the top 4×400-meter relay team in the country.

USC’s team of Josiah Wrice, Jasauna Dennis, Devan Crumpton, and Andrew Salvodon combined to run the event in 3:02.07. That was nearly two seconds better than the Arkansas Razorbacks, who posted the second-best in the event.

During the third leg, Crumpton closed the gap on the Florida Gators. Then, anchor Salvodon (a freshman) pulled ahead and sealed the victory.

For their efforts, Wrice, Dennis, Crumpton, and Salvodon earned first-team All-American honors. All four sprinters ran their legs between 44.62 and 46.28 seconds, with Crumpton posting the fastest time of anyone in the race.

You can watch the entire event here and read USC’s official release on the win below.

South Carolina finished tied-7th overall in the team championship standings.

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From the South Carolina Athletics release:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (March 14, 2026) – Gamecock Track & Field took huge strides on the final day of the NCAA Indoor Championship as both teams finished inside the Top 10 for the first time since 2005 with the men tying for seventh with 20 points and the women finished eighth with 24 points.

For the men, this was the first time since 2010 with a Top 10 finish and the best overall finish since placing fourth in 2003. As for the women, this was the first Top 10 placement since finishing seventh in 2019. Today marked the second consecutive Top 10 overall national championship finish for the women as they placed seventh at the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championship.

The Gamecock men’s 4×400 meter relay made history on Saturday evening, becoming the first Gamecock quartet to win the NCAA Indoor Championship crown. Josiah Wrice, Jasauna Dennis, Devan Crumpton and Andrew Salvodon earned the trophy after running 3:02.07, earning First Team All-American honors in the process. Wrice opened the race with a 46.28 leg, handing the baton to Dennis who ran a 45.48 split. The Jamaica native then passed off to Crumpton who ran the fastest leg of any relay squad, clocking 44.62 to pull the Gamecocks even with Florida heading into the final 400m. Salvodon brought home the crown for the Gamecocks, running 45.71 in the final leg to edge out Alabama. The quartet recorded the second fastest relay time in collegiate history earlier this season and have now added the exclamation mark to solidify their indoor dominance.

Wrice also scored in the individual 400m event, running a school record time of 45.12 to place fifth overall, earning his second First Team All-American honor of the weekend. Wrice took down Olympic Gold Medalist Quincy Hall’s school record and became the first Gamecock scorer for the men in the 400m since the aforementioned Hall finished fourth in 2019. Tyson Williams also placed fifth overall in the 200m finale to earn First Team All-American nods, running 20.93 to become the seventh scorer in program history and first since Anthony Greenhow finished fifth in 2024. Jaouad Khchina was the final scorer and First Team All-American honoree for the Gamecock men, finishing seventh in the mile to earn two points after running 3:59.76. Khchina is just the second scorer in program history in the indoor mile, joining Anass Essayi who placed third in 2023.

The Gamecock women scored in all five events on the closing day, led by the women’s 4x400m relay of Zaya Akins, Akala Garrett, Cynteria James and JaMeesia Ford earning bronze medalist honors. The quartet solidified First Team All-American nods after running 3:26.44 for the second fastest time in program history. Ford finished fourth overall in the 200m sprint, clocking 22.74 for her third consecutive indoor 200m First Team All-American recognition.

Salma Elbadra and Jathiyah Muhammad were the next best individual finishes, each placing seventh in their respective events and earning First Team All-American nods. Elbadra became the first Gamecock female in program history to score in the 3000m, running 8:49.49 to earn two points for the women. Muhammad turned in a seventh place finish in the pole vault, breaking her own school record when she cleared 4.51m (14-9.5) to become just the third scorer in school history at the NCAA Indoor Championship in the pole vault. The final individual point for the Gamecock women came from Garrett in the 60-meter hurdles as she earned her third First Team All-American nod of the weekend. The Texas transfer finished eighth overall in the 60mH, running 8.17 to become just the second scorer in school history and first since Lashinda Demus finished sixth in 2004.

Logan Montgomery put together a Second Team All-American performance in the men’s shot put, his first collegiate All-American recognition. The Florida transfer threw 19.05m (62-6) to finish 12th overall.

With the indoor season officially complete, the Gamecocks will waste no time as they go straight into outdoor season at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational in Conway, S.C. The meet will be a three-day meet, beginning on Thursday, March 19 and concluding on Saturday, March 21.

Men’s Team Standings

1. Arkansas – 73.5

2. Oregon – 40

3. Florida – 26

—

T7. South Carolina – 20

Men’s Individual Results

200 Meters (Finals)

5. Tyson Williams – 20.93

400 Meters (Finals)

5. Josiah Wrice – 45.12*

1-Mile (Finals)

7. Jaouad Khchina – 3:59.76

4×400 Meter Relay

1. Wrice, Dennis, Crumpton, Salvodon – 3:02.07

Shot Put

12. Logan Montgomery – 19.05m/62-6

Women’s Team Standings

1. Georgia – 53

2. Oregon – 44

3. Illinois – 42

—

8. South Carolina – 24

Women’s Individual Results

200 Meters (Finals)

4. JaMeesia Ford – 22.74

3000 Meters

7. Salma Elbadra – 8:49.49

4×400 Meter Relay

3. Akins, Garrett, James, Ford – 3:26.44

60-Meter Hurdles (Finals)

8. Akala Garrett – 8.17

Pole Vault

7. Jathiyah Muhammad – 4.51m/14-9.5*

* – denotes indoor collegiate PR