South Carolina transfer forward Christ Essandoko commits to fourth school in four years

After spending just one season at South Carolina, Christ Essandoko is on the move for the fourth time in his college career.

The 7-foot, 280-pound forward has committed to Bowling Green, CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein reported Monday afternoon. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining.

Essandoko will have spent one year apiece at four different schools over four years.

He began his career at St. Joe’s in 2023 before transferring to Providence for the 2024-25 season. Then last season, he transferred to the Gamecocks and played in 21 games with four starts.

Essandoko averaged only 7.4 minutes per game, primarily coming off the bench. He finished with 2.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game in Columbia. He shot 31.8 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range.

In the aftermath of the season ending at the SEC Tournament last month, Essandoko told GamecockCentral he was set to undergo thumb surgery, which he ultimately had soon after. At the time, he said the season had been difficult for him, as he had been dealing with the injury all year.

The Clichy, France native was one of seven players from the Gamecocks to enter the transfer portal after the season ended. He’s now the third former Gamecock to have found a new home, joining Abu Yarmah, who redshirted this past season, transferring to Longwood, and Eli Ellis, who transferred to Charleston.

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