South Carolina transfer guard Eli Ellis finds new home

After entering the transfer portal on March 23, Eli Ellis has found a new home in college basketball less than a month later.

The now-former South Carolina freshman guard will be staying in the Palmetto state and transferring to Charleston, he told On3’s Joe Tipton on Saturday.

Ellis spent just one season in Columbia, where he averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 38.6 percent shooting. He also shot 28.0 percent from three-point range while averaging 26.8 minutes per game.

His scoring output was the highest among Gamecocks who did not start a game all season. He played in 28 games but didn’t make a single start, primarily being one of the first players off the bench.

Ellis, a four-star prospect coming out of high school, was the headlining name in South Carolina’s 2025 recruiting class. He brought a lot of buzz with his large social media footprint, carrying over 1.4 million followers on his TikTok account alone.

Ellis was one of seven players from the Gamecocks to enter the transfer portal after the season ended. He’s now the second former Gamecock to have found a new home, joining his former OTE teammate Abu Yarmah, who redshirted this past season, transferring to Longwood.

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