South Carolina transfer Miguel Hugas taken in 2026 MLB Draft

The Baltimore Orioles selected South Carolina transfer pitcher Miguel Hugas with the 410th pick in the 14th round on Sunday.

Should the Venezuelan right-hander forgo his selection and come to South Carolina, he has two seasons of eligibility.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Mingo Martin and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

Though born in Venezuela, Hugas grew up in Pittsburgh, Pa. He began his collegiate career at Chipola College in Marianna, Florida, where names like José Bautista and Patrick Corbin found their footing.

Hugas then transferred to Mercer ahead of the 2026 season, becoming the Bears’ Saturday Starter. The right-handed pitcher joined South Carolina on June 28.

In his lone season with the Bears, Hugas posted a 9-2 record with a 6.17 ERA. He appeared in 16 games alongside 15 starts, allowing 86 hits and 53 earned runs.

Hugas is spending the summer with the Harwich Mariners in the Cape Cod Summer League. The right-hander has made six appearances in the season, posting a 1-0 record and a 5.19 ERA.

His time at Chipola College proved fruitful, as well. There, Hugas earned D1 All-FCSAA Second Team alongside All-Panhandle Conference first-team honors in 2025. He also earned Panhandle Conference All-Defensive Team honors as an outfielder.

Hugas posted a 7-3 record with a 3.52 ERA across 61.1 innings during his sophomore season at Chipola College. As a hitter, he maintained a .291 batting average with 25 RBIs and four home runs.