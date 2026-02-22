South Carolina transfer OL Jacarrius Peak injured

NC State transfer offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak, the headliner of South Carolina’s portal class, has suffered a knee injury, GamecockCentral confirmed on Saturday, with Chris Clark posting the news on The Insiders Forum earlier in the day.

The South Carolina staff is expecting/hopeful that he will be ready for the beginning of the season, sources said. But there are still some unknowns here, based on what GC has gathered, regarding the severity of the injury and an exact timeline for a return.

As Rivals’ No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, Peak represented the cross-section of being one of the best overall players, while playing a major position of need for the Gamecocks.

Peak, who chose the Gamecocks over Texas A&M and Alabama, among others, arrived on campus in January and has already impressed the staff.

“Athletic freak,” South Carolina Director of Player Personnel Darren Uscher told GamecockCentral last month. “If y’all look at that Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List that Nyck Harbor has been on since he came into college, Peak’s been on that list too. So this is a guy that, although he’s not your 6-6 tackle, long-statured guy, he is so light on his feet, he’s extremely athletic, but he’s got long arms. But he’s also extremely powerful and extremely strong and heavy-handed.”

In addition to being the top o-lineman, Rivals ranked Peak the No. 3 overall player in the portal this cycle.

In On3’s Impact Rankings, which seek to rank college players much like the recruiting industry has long ranked high school prospects, Peak is the No. 2 offensive tackle in college football.

JC Shurburtt first reported the injury.