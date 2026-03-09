South Carolina transfer pitcher set to return ahead of four-game road trip

A big reinforcement is on the way for South Carolina as SEC play begins this weekend.

Junior right-handed pitcher Alex Philpott will make his season debut when the Gamecocks travel to Charleston to take on The Citadel on Tuesday night.

Philpott, who came into the preseason as a likely candidate to make the team’s weekend rotation, has missed the first month of the season with elbow discomfort.

Head coach Paul Mainieri shared an encouraging update last Friday on where things stood with Philpott and Cullen Horowicz, who’s also missed time with an injury.

“They both threw bullpens out on the main mound and both of them look terrific,” Mainieri said. “I mean, they’re not 100 percent back with their velocities and that kind of thing, but they both felt great. They threw a lot of strikes.”

While Philpott is returning right before conference play, he will likely be on a strict pitch count for his first outing of the season.

“I wouldn’t think either of them would go more than 20 or 25 pitches the first time out,” Mainieri said of Philpott and Horowicz.

Philpott, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound right-hander from Tampa, spent the last two seasons at Florida. He went 5-6 with a 7.12 ERA in 36 appearances (and six starts) while with the Gators. He struck out 72 batters and walked 34 over 67 career innings.

The Gamecocks’ four-game road trip begins on Tuesday against The Citadel. First pitch will be at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. They’ll then head to Gainesville on Friday to open a three-game series with Florida.

