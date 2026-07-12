South Carolina transfer right-hander Ethan Sutton selected in MLB Draft

South Carolina transfer right-hander Ethan Sutton has been selected in the 2026 MLB Draft. He was taken with the 493rd overall pick (16th round) by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

If Sutton decides to stay in school, he will have two years of eligibility remaining under the NCAA’s new age-based eligibility guidelines, granting student-athletes five years to play five seasons.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Jack Veltri and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

The Acworth, Ga., native spent the first two seasons of his college career at Georgia. He logged 2.2 innings as a freshman in 2024 before missing the entire next season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He then transferred to South Florida, where he became a reliable reliever out of the bullpen.

Sutton was recognized on the NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year Watch list on April 22. He went 3-3 with a 4.31 ERA in 20 appearances with three starts. He recorded nine saves, primarily serving as a late-inning option for the Bulls in 2026. He finished with 56 strikeouts and 23 walks in 48 innings.

Sutton has been pitching for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox in the Cape Cod League this summer. He’s 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in four appearances. He’s struck out 12 and walked five over nine innings.