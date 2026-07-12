South Carolina transfer slugger Connor Shouse selected in MLB Draft

Connor Shouse, the latest transfer to commit to South Carolina back on July 4, has heard his name called in the 2026 MLB Draft. The Texas Tech transfer was selected with the 610th overall pick (20th round) by the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Shouse was the fourth-to-last selection in this year’s draft. In total, the Gamecocks had five players picked in the draft, all coming in the later rounds on Day 2.

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Shouse, a 6-foot-1 infielder and outfielder, was one of the top transfers available during the portal cycle. 64Analytics currently has him ranked as the No. 1 overall transfer. He’s one of 24 transfers to commit to the Gamecocks this offseason as Kevin Schnall takes over as the program’s new head coach.

The right-handed slugger hit .353 with 10 home runs and 66 RBI in 215 at-bats at Texas Tech in 2026. He stole six bases in six attempts and finished with a 1.026 OPS.

Shouse saw action in 54 games as a position player and made 11 appearances on the mound. The right-hander went 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA, 16 strikeouts and seven walks in 15.1 innings.

Despite only playing two seasons of college baseball, Shouse was eligible for this year’s draft because he turned 21 years old on June 24. He will have three years of eligibility remaining under the NCAA’s new age-based eligibility guidelines, granting student-athletes five years to play five seasons.