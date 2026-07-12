South Carolina transfer Will Whelan selected in 2026 MLB Draft

The Texas Rangers selected South Carolina transfer Will Whelan with the 387th overall pick in the 13th round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Sunday.

Whelan committed to the Gamecocks on July 2 out of the transfer portal.

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The six-foot left-handed pitcher spent three seasons with the Minnesota Golden Gophers before joining South Carolina. Under the NCAA’s latest eligibility rules, Whelan has two years of eligibility remaining, should he decide to forgo his draft selection.

Whelan is also spending the summer with the Bourne Braves in the Cape Cod Summer League. The lefty pitcher ranks second in the league with a 0.50 ERA through four starts. He has also allowed only one earned run alongside 20 strikeouts over 18 innings.

Whelan worked as a relief pitcher during the 2026 season with Minnesota, making 12 appearances without a decision. In his third season with the Golden Gophers, Whelan posted a 6.19 ERA over 16 innings of work. He also struck out 19 batters.

During the 2025 campaign with Minnesota, Whelan made 20 appearances, including a start. However, he posted a 0-3 record with a 6.75 ERA across 40 innings.

As a true freshman in 2024, Whelan appeared in 17 games, striking out 26 batters across 18.2 innings. He also posted a 1-0 record with one save out of the bullpen.