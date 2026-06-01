South Carolina veteran right-hander becomes latest to enter transfer portal

South Carolina right-handed pitcher Brandon Stone is entering the transfer portal, he announced on his social media on Monday afternoon.

“Thank you, South Carolina,” Stone’s post on X (formerly Twitter) reads. “For the memories. For the brotherhood. For the support. For everything. Now it’s time for what’s next. I’m entering the portal.”

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

Stone becomes the 14th player from South Carolina to choose to go into the portal. He’s the 10th player to enter on Monday — the first day of the portal officially opening — alone. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

The Shawnee Mission, Kan. native spent the last two seasons in Columbia with the Gamecocks. He was one of the 10 players who stayed for 2026 after a massive roster overhaul took place last offseason.

Stone went 5-5 with a 5.11 ERA in 17 appearances with 10 starts this season. He struck out 59 and walked 19 in 68.2 innings of work.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

The transfer portal will be open from June 1 to June 30 for all players to enter.

Brandon Stone’s bio from GamecocksOnline

AWARDS

SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll (2025)

SOPHOMORE (2025)

Made 15 appearances with seven starts for Carolina in 2025

Had a save and struck out 46 batters

Pitched a complete game in a 3-2 win over Ole Miss (April 17), striking out four and not allowing a walk

Threw just 86 pitches in the complete game win over the Rebels

Struck out six and allowed a run in 4.2 innings of relief at Clemson (Feb. 28)

Had a season high nine strikeouts in a win over Morehead State (March 7)

Earned a win at Winthrop (Feb. 18), striking out three in 3.2 scoreless frames

Struck out four and allowed two runs in 4.1 innings of relief in a win over LSU (May 15)

Picked up a save against Milwaukee (Feb. 22), allowing one run in 2.2 innings of relief

PRIOR TO CAROLINA

Attended Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kan., where he was a first team All-American and the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Player of the Year in 2024

All-Region First Team (2024)

Broke Johnson County’s single-season strikeout mark with 113 punchouts

Was 14-1 on the mound in 2024, which led JuCo in wins, while breaking the school and conference record

Was fourth in JuCo in total strikeouts (113) and led the KJCCC with 104.1 innings pitched

Ranked the top JuCo pitcher in the country by Dream Big Athletics

All-Region 6 Tournament team (2024)

Prepped at Shawnee Mission West High School in Shawnee Mission, Kan., where he was a First Team All-State selection in 2023

Sunflower League Pitcher of the Year (2023)

First Team All-Sunflower League (2023)

Struck out 81 batters in 51.1 innings pitched as a senior, which broke Shawnee Mission West’s strikeout record since pitch limits were instituted

Perfect Game Preseason All-Central Region first team (2023)

Was the No. 2 overall prospect and top pitcher in the state of Kansas in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game

Played summer baseball for the St. Joseph Mustangs of the MINK League, where he struck out 30 batters in 21 innings of work

PERSONAL

Born on November 1, 2004

Son of JoAnn and Chris Stone

Mother, JoAnn, played basketball at Mid America Nazarene

Major is sport media

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!