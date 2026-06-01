South Carolina veteran right-hander becomes latest to enter transfer portal
South Carolina right-handed pitcher Brandon Stone is entering the transfer portal, he announced on his social media on Monday afternoon.
“Thank you, South Carolina,” Stone’s post on X (formerly Twitter) reads. “For the memories. For the brotherhood. For the support. For everything. Now it’s time for what’s next. I’m entering the portal.”
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Stone becomes the 14th player from South Carolina to choose to go into the portal. He’s the 10th player to enter on Monday — the first day of the portal officially opening — alone. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
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The Shawnee Mission, Kan. native spent the last two seasons in Columbia with the Gamecocks. He was one of the 10 players who stayed for 2026 after a massive roster overhaul took place last offseason.
Stone went 5-5 with a 5.11 ERA in 17 appearances with 10 starts this season. He struck out 59 and walked 19 in 68.2 innings of work.
South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:
- On3 National Transfer Portal Tracker
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The transfer portal will be open from June 1 to June 30 for all players to enter.
Brandon Stone’s bio from GamecocksOnline
AWARDS
- SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll (2025)
SOPHOMORE (2025)
- Made 15 appearances with seven starts for Carolina in 2025
- Had a save and struck out 46 batters
- Pitched a complete game in a 3-2 win over Ole Miss (April 17), striking out four and not allowing a walk
- Threw just 86 pitches in the complete game win over the Rebels
- Struck out six and allowed a run in 4.2 innings of relief at Clemson (Feb. 28)
- Had a season high nine strikeouts in a win over Morehead State (March 7)
- Earned a win at Winthrop (Feb. 18), striking out three in 3.2 scoreless frames
- Struck out four and allowed two runs in 4.1 innings of relief in a win over LSU (May 15)
- Picked up a save against Milwaukee (Feb. 22), allowing one run in 2.2 innings of relief
PRIOR TO CAROLINA
- Attended Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kan., where he was a first team All-American and the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Player of the Year in 2024
- All-Region First Team (2024)
- Broke Johnson County’s single-season strikeout mark with 113 punchouts
- Was 14-1 on the mound in 2024, which led JuCo in wins, while breaking the school and conference record
- Was fourth in JuCo in total strikeouts (113) and led the KJCCC with 104.1 innings pitched
- Ranked the top JuCo pitcher in the country by Dream Big Athletics
- All-Region 6 Tournament team (2024)
- Prepped at Shawnee Mission West High School in Shawnee Mission, Kan., where he was a First Team All-State selection in 2023
- Sunflower League Pitcher of the Year (2023)
- First Team All-Sunflower League (2023)
- Struck out 81 batters in 51.1 innings pitched as a senior, which broke Shawnee Mission West’s strikeout record since pitch limits were instituted
- Perfect Game Preseason All-Central Region first team (2023)
- Was the No. 2 overall prospect and top pitcher in the state of Kansas in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game
- Played summer baseball for the St. Joseph Mustangs of the MINK League, where he struck out 30 batters in 21 innings of work
PERSONAL
- Born on November 1, 2004
- Son of JoAnn and Chris Stone
- Mother, JoAnn, played basketball at Mid America Nazarene
- Major is sport media