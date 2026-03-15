South Carolina wastes another superb start in second straight shutout loss

South Carolina’s pitching and offense have been on opposite ends of the spectrum this weekend. On one hand, the starters have been terrific, while the offense has failed to provide them with any run support.

After being shut out on Friday, that trend carried over into Saturday as the Gamecocks suffered a 3-0 loss to No. 23 Florida. They’ve lost the first two games this weekend and have now dropped their first SEC series of conference play.

On top of not scoring a run so far this weekend, South Carolina (12-8, 0-2 SEC) hasn’t scored since the fifth inning of Tuesday’s 8-3 loss to The Citadel. The Gamecocks have gone 23 consecutive innings without a run.

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Just as things went against Gators right-hander Liam Peterson, South Carolina had no answers against Aidan King. The right-hander allowed only two hits over six innings while striking out a career-high nine batters. He has now opened the season with 23.1 consecutive scoreless innings.

The Gamecocks had a golden opportunity to get something going against King in the fifth when Patrick Evans led off with a double into left field. However, with runners on the corners and one out, both Beau Hollins and Will Craddock struck out swinging, wasting their best chance against King.

South Carolina only mustered three hits the entire night, with two from Beau Hollins and one from Evans.

Meanwhile, Amp Phillips pitched as well as he could, working through six innings after throwing nearly 50 pitches in the first two frames. He allowed just one run, which went down as unearned, after Evans dropped a fly ball in right field that would have been the final out of the fourth.

Phillips ultimately took the loss despite not allowing an earned run. He surrendered five hits and struck out three with three walks across 98 pitches.

As soon as Phillips’ night ended, the game quickly unraveled and the deficit for South Carolina’s struggling offense only grew. After Hudson Lee exited following a four-pitch leadoff walk to begin the seventh, Zach Russell issued two more free passes to load the bases with no outs.

Fortunately for the Gamecocks, the damage was limited. The Gators didn’t record a hit in the inning, but still brought home two runs on sacrifice flies.

Up next: South Carolina will look to avoid the sweep in the series finale with the Gators on Sunday. First pitch will be at noon on SEC Network+. The Gamecocks have yet to announce a starting pitcher.

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