South Carolina weekend starter signals return for senior season

With one day left before the transfer portal closes, Brandon Stone, who initially entered on June 1, is taking his name out of the portal and returning to South Carolina.

Stone, who had been with the Gamecocks for the last two years, made an Instagram post Monday afternoon with the caption “Go Cocks”. His music choice for the post was “We Back” by Jason Aldean, signaling he will indeed be back for the 2027 season in Columbia.

Stone, who will be a senior, will have two years of eligibility remaining under the NCAA’s new age-based eligibility guidelines, granting student-athletes five years to play five seasons.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

Stone becomes the sixth player from the 2026 team to stay with the program, as the majority of the roster will be brand new under head coach Kevin Schnall.

Stone went 5-5 with a 5.11 ERA in 17 appearances with 10 starts this season. He struck out 59 and walked 19 in 68.2 innings of work.

Brandon Stone’s bio from GamecocksOnline

AWARDS

SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll (2025)

SOPHOMORE (2025)

Made 15 appearances with seven starts for Carolina in 2025

Had a save and struck out 46 batters

Pitched a complete game in a 3-2 win over Ole Miss (April 17), striking out four and not allowing a walk

Threw just 86 pitches in the complete game win over the Rebels

Struck out six and allowed a run in 4.2 innings of relief at Clemson (Feb. 28)

Had a season high nine strikeouts in a win over Morehead State (March 7)

Earned a win at Winthrop (Feb. 18), striking out three in 3.2 scoreless frames

Struck out four and allowed two runs in 4.1 innings of relief in a win over LSU (May 15)

Picked up a save against Milwaukee (Feb. 22), allowing one run in 2.2 innings of relief

PRIOR TO CAROLINA

Attended Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kan., where he was a first team All-American and the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Player of the Year in 2024

All-Region First Team (2024)

Broke Johnson County’s single-season strikeout mark with 113 punchouts

Was 14-1 on the mound in 2024, which led JuCo in wins, while breaking the school and conference record

Was fourth in JuCo in total strikeouts (113) and led the KJCCC with 104.1 innings pitched

Ranked the top JuCo pitcher in the country by Dream Big Athletics

All-Region 6 Tournament team (2024)

Prepped at Shawnee Mission West High School in Shawnee Mission, Kan., where he was a First Team All-State selection in 2023

Sunflower League Pitcher of the Year (2023)

First Team All-Sunflower League (2023)

Struck out 81 batters in 51.1 innings pitched as a senior, which broke Shawnee Mission West’s strikeout record since pitch limits were instituted

Perfect Game Preseason All-Central Region first team (2023)

Was the No. 2 overall prospect and top pitcher in the state of Kansas in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game

Played summer baseball for the St. Joseph Mustangs of the MINK League, where he struck out 30 batters in 21 innings of work

PERSONAL