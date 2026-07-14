South Carolina will be at SEC Media Days a week from today. Here's which players are going

In exactly one week, South Carolina will take to the podium at SEC Football Media Days. The Gamecocks will be in Tampa, Fla., on Tuesday, July 21, for the second day of the conference’s annual four-day event.

Joining head coach Shane Beamer will be three players: Quarterback LaNorris Sellers, wide receiver Nyck Harbor and defensive back Peyton Williams.

South Carolina will be at SEC Media Days on the same day as Auburn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

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This will be Sellers’ second straight year attending this event after a first-time appearance in Atlanta, Ga., last year. The redshirt junior returns to the Gamecocks for his third season as the starting quarterback.

Sellers is coming off a disappointing season, throwing for 2,437 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also finished with 270 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Sellers will be joined by his leading pass-catcher from a season ago in Harbor, who caught 30 passes for 618 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. Harbor will be entering his senior season with the program.

Williams will also be going into his final season at South Carolina as a redshirt senior in 2026. Now in his fifth year with the program, he became a full-time starter last year and started 12 games at safety. He had 50 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions, two breakups and a forced fumble.

SEC Media Days is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday.

2026 Football Media Days Attendees

Alabama

Zabien Brown, DB

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR

Bray Hubbard, DB

Arkansas

Caden Kitler, OL

Quincy Rhodes Jr., DE

Sutton Smith, RB

Auburn

Champ Anthony, DB

Byrum Brown, QB

Alex McPherson, K

Florida

Jadan Baugh, RB

Myles Graham, LB

Vernell Brown III, WR

Georgia

Drew Bobo, OL

Gunner Stockton, QB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Kentucky

Ty Bryant, S

Kenny Minchey, QB

Willie Rodriguez, TE

LSU

TJ Dottery, LB

Trey’Dez Green, TE

Whit Weeks, LB

Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss, QB

Will Echoles, DT

Kewan Lacy, RB

Mississippi State

Anthony Evans III, WR

Kelley Jones, CB

Kamario Taylor, QB

Missouri

Cayden Green, OL

Jamal Roberts, RB

Nicholas Rodriguez, LB

Oklahoma

John Mateer, QB

Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL

Taylor Wein, DL

South Carolina

Nyck Harbor, WR

LaNorris Sellers, QB

Peyton Williams, DB

Tennessee

DeSean Bishop, RB

Arion Carter, LB

Jeremiah Telander, LB

Texas

Trevor Goosby, OL

Arch Manning, QB

Colin Simmons, DE

Texas A&M

Daymion Sanford, LB

Marcus Ratcliffe, S

Marcel Reed, QB

Vanderbilt

Sedrick Alexander, RB

Issa Ouattara, DL

Junior Sherrill, WR