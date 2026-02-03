South Carolina will have at least six televised games in 2026. Here's a look at which ones

South Carolina is now only 10 days away from Opening Day at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks will kick off the 2026 season on Friday, Feb. 13, against Northern Kentucky in a three-game weekend series. First pitch for the opener will be at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+.

While there will likely be a lot of games on the SEC’s streaming service, South Carolina will also play some of its games on national television. The team will have at least six games televised on the ESPN family of networks for the 2026 season, it was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The Gamecocks will play five games on SEC Network and one on ESPNU. Their first televised matchup will come on Thursday, April 2, when they host Texas with a 7 p.m. first pitch on SEC Network.

The lone ESPNU game will come on Thursday, April 9, when South Carolina opens a three-game road series at Missouri. First pitch will be at 8 p.m.

There will be two more SEC Network games in that month, which include Saturday, April 18 at home against Mississippi State at 1 p.m., and Sunday, April 26 at home vs. Kentucky at 3 p.m.

Then, in May, the Gamecocks will play Alabama on Friday, May 8, on SEC Network. First pitch will be at 5:30 p.m. The following day, they’ll play the Crimson Tide again, this time at 1 p.m. on SEC Network.

The SEC Network will have four wildcard spots in the final weekend of the regular season. South Carolina will be at Vanderbilt that weekend. Every game of the SEC Tournament will be televised, with the championship game on ABC for the first time in the event’s history.

All home games and SEC games will either be televised or streamed on SEC Network+. Road midweek games at Wofford (Feb. 17) and The Citadel (April 10) will be on ESPN+. The Sunday series finale of the Clemson series (March 1) will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

