South Carolina women's basektball: Bye week mailbag

On Monday, I opened the floor to women’s basketball questions on The Insiders Forum. Here’s a sample of what was discussed.

Become a subscriber to get your question answered in the next mailbag.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

(Questions and answers have been edited for clarity.)

Rjrockcocks said: When do you expect Agot Makeer and Maddy McDaniel to be back? I would expect Saturday since we have a bye this week and they can get extra rest.

I also think they’ll be back for the LSU game. Agot Makeer went through warmups before the Tennessee game, which suggests that she is pretty close to returning. I don’t think Maddy McDaniel’s injury would linger very long, but you can never be sure with foot injuries.

CockyGirl said: Score prediction for game this Saturday?

I’m terrible at score predictions. Before the season, I picked LSU to win, so I guess I have to stay with that, huh? 70-65 Tigers.

DarkCock said: If South Carolina finishes tied for first with either Vandy or Texas, will we be considered outright champions since we own the head-to-head advantage against both?

The SEC doesn’t break ties for regular-season championships, so both would be champions. The tie-breakers are for SEC Tournament seeding, so South Carolina would be the top seed if it tied with Texas or Vanderbilt.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Sandlapper 1 said: Going more national Chris, what do you think of the current dialogue surrounding UConn and their schedule? Do you think it’s a case where both things can be true in terms of UConn being the favorite to win it all right now and their conference just happens to be down?

I think it’s a case of two things being true. Yes, UConn has a good strength of schedule because they went out and played an incredibly aggressive non-conference schedule, and they deserve credit for that. But also yes, UConn benefits from a weak Big East where most of the conference games are basically scrimmages. It’s a lot easier to play well in the marquee games when you don’t have to worry about the game before or after. Whereas in the SEC or Big Ten, you can’t overly focus on one game because you’re playing a ranked team every other night, or more.

CockyGirl said: What kind of defense do you think Dawn employs primarily for the game Saturday?

That is a good question. I’m working on a story about the zone defense right now, and I think my big takeaway isn’t just that Dawn Staley is playing zone, it’s that she’s playing different kinds of zones, plus man, plus a press. I think it’s as much about being unpredictable as it is the defense itself. That’s a long way of saying I don’t know, and that’s the way Staley wants it.

AltoCock said: Why didn’t Adhel Tac play against Tennessee?

Bad matchup.

SilverSurfer said: Why has Dawn Staley been reluctant to use the zone defense in the past and what contributed to her using it more now? Why didn’t she didn’t deploy a version of this against UConn last year?

Philosophically, Dawn just doesn’t like zone. Plus, when you have A’ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston, Brea Beal, etc., on your team, zone doesn’t play to your strengths. South Carolina’s man defense hasn’t been great this season, so the staff got creative. As for UConn, the Huskies had too many shooters to play zone against, and they share the ball. Normally, you can’t zone jump-shooting teams, but Tennessee doesn’t run offense, so they couldn’t take advantage of the zone.

Beehaver said: How many games will Tennessee lose the rest of the regular season?

The Lady Vols’ February schedule is brutal, and made even harder with the rescheduled Ole Miss game. There’s only one game that looks like the Lady Vols should win (Texas A&M). Mizzou looks like a toss-up. The others… six losses wouldn’t be surprising at all.