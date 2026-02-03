South Carolina women's basketball: Joyce Edwards dominates the fourth quarter as the Gamecocks pull away from Texas A&M

Joyce Edwards took over in the fourth quarter to help the Gamecocks escape Texas A&M with a 71-56 win.

Texas A&M was a heavy underdog, but trailed just 55-51 early in the fourth quarter. Freshman Alicia Tournebize ended the Aggies’ 7-0 run with a free throw, and then Edwards took over.

Edwards scored off a pick-and-roll with Tessa Johnson. After a pair of free throws by Texas A&M, Edwards muscled in a basket, then made two free throws, and then grabbed a rebound and ran the court for a layup.

“It was just the game coming to me,” Edwards said.

Maddy McDaniel made a free throw, but then Edwards scored the next six points as the Gamecocks finished the game on a 16-5 run.

“She’s one that can playmake,” Dawn Staley said. “Down the stretch, we were a lot more focused on getting the ball where it needed to be.”

Edwards scored 14 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter. She had all but two of South Carolina’s points and outscored Texas A&M 14-9. Edwards also had four of her 11 rebounds in the fourth, made all four of her free throw attempts, and played the top of the 1-3-1 zone the Gamecocks employed late.

“In the fourth quarter, Joyce Edwards becomes Joyce Edwards and takes the game over,” Texas A&M coach Joni Taylor said. “She puts them on her back.”

Texas A&M started the game in a 2-3 zone, and Tessa Johnson found all of the soft spots. She made her first four shots from behind the arc and had 12 points in the first quarter. South Carolina quickly led by nine points and looked like it would cruise.

The Aggies started to mix up their defenses, and the Gamecocks felt the absence of two ball-handlers. Senior guard Ta’Niya Latson and freshman wing Agot Makeer both missed the game with leg injuries, and South Carolina struggled with turnovers.

“For us, just turnovers. Turnovers,” Staley said. “Unaware of the shot clock situation, bad spacing. They capitalized because they scored a lot of points on us when we turned it over. Close to half of their points came from our turnovers.”

In the second quarter, South Carolina committed six turnovers that led to 10 Texas A&M points. In the third quarter, the Gamecocks gave up five points off four turnovers. In the fourth quarter, when they pulled away, the Gamecocks turned the ball over just twice for three points.

In total, Texas A&M scored 21 points off 17 South Carolina turnovers. Usually, South Carolina is the team scoring points off turnovers, but the Gamecocks had just 17 points off 18 turnovers.

Tessa Johnson finished with 19 points, and for the second straight game, she and Edwards were the only Gamecocks in double figures. Raven Johnson nearly had a triple-double, though, recording seven points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

With Latson and Makeer out, Dawn Staley started Adhel Tac and Maddy McDaniel, who made her first career start. McDaniel had seven points, three assists, and three steals in 31 minutes, but Tac struggled and only played six minutes.

South Carolina got just 10 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. In the last four games, South Carolina averaged 30.5 bench points.

Ny’ceara Pryor led Texas A&M with 14 points before fouling out. She entered the game averaging 6.9 assists, but only had two on Monday.

Fatmata Janneh had 12 points and five rebounds on 5-5 shooting. She picked up a technical foul arguing her fourth foul, and only played 11 minutes.

Notes:

Texas A&M held a black-out game and wore black uniforms. South Carolina wore its home white uniforms. South Carolina also wore its home whites at USF. … South Carolina shot 44% overall and 7-20 from three. Texas A&M shot just 33.9% overall and 7-18 from three. … Texas A&M shot just 1-12 in the fourth quarter. … The Gamecocks made 20-25 free throws. … The Aggies made 11-12 free throws. …Dawn Staley’s outfit: Staley wore a white hoodie and black pants. … Announced attendance was 4,332. … South Carolina returns home for its next game against Mississippi State on Thursday.