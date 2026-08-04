South Carolina women's basketball: 2027 Gamecock recruiting primer - Needs and names to watch

The 2027 recruiting cycle is starting to heat up, with visits being scheduled and commitments starting to trickle in. What can be expected from the Gamecocks in this class?

How many scholarships does South Carolina have?

Not many. South Carolina expects to have a full roster of 15 players for the 2026-27 season. Only two players, Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins, will certainly be out of eligibility. That opens two spots.

There are two more players who are question marks. Tessa Johnson is a senior this season, but under the new 5-for-5 eligibility guidelines, she could return for a super senior season next year. She will have to decide between another season and the WNBA Draft. Johnson is projected as a first-round pick in many way-too-early mock drafts.

Maddy McDaniel has taken a leave from the team and has not set a return date. McDaniel has three more seasons of eligibility, beginning with the 2026-27 season, but if she decides not to return, that would open up another scholarship.

Lastly, despite South Carolina’s impressive history of retaining players, odds are that someone will transfer. South Carolina lost at least one transfer in 2022 (three players), 2023 (one player), 2024 (one player), and 2025 (two players).

South Carolina will have at minimum two roster spots available. There could be as many as five, but probably more like three or four.

First order of business

There’s a pretty big difference between having two open spots and five open spots. Thus, the 2027 recruiting cycle starts at home.

Is McDaniel coming back, and if so, when? Does Johnson want to use her extra year? This is where honest relationships between coaches and players are important.

They aren’t little-used players you’d push out to free up a scholarship. But you also can’t afford to be caught unprepared if they decide not to come back.

Needs

South Carolina needs a point guard and a big. The recruiting class is only cooperating on one of those positions.

The 2027 class is deep at point guard, and deep with big, strong wings, but there is a lack of talented bigs. South Carolina would be happy with a point guard (or two) and one of the wings. The big would either have to develop internally, or the Gamecocks will go portal shopping.

After a huge five-player 2026 class, the 2027 class will probably be small. That works out well. The 2027 class is very talented at the top, but not as deep as the 2026 class. Better to have the big class last year and the smaller class this year.

Additionally, South Carolina’s goal is to compete for a national championship every season. With the 5-for-5 rule, the Gamecocks (and other teams) are going to look to plug holes with transfers instead of high school recruits more than ever before.

Recruits to watch

Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka

Jezelle “GG” Banks

Jordyn Palmer

Avery Arije

Ashley MacCalla

Zaniya Johnson

Taylor Brown

Kaylor Buse

(This is a preliminary list. We should see it get refined over the next few weeks.)